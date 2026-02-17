Editor's Review Wetangula barred the anti-Ruto MP from accessing Parliament or his office.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has kicked out Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi out of Parliament over remarks he made during a TV interview.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 17, Wetangula raked the whip on Kibagendi after he claimed that the National Assembly had been auctioned to the government.

Kibagendi had further accused the Speaker and his deputies of destroying and ruining the National Assembly.

Wetangula ordered Kibagendi out of the House, banned him from accessing Parliament and his office until he issues an apology to the House.

"For you, as a member, to say that the House has been auctioned, then you have no business sitting in an auctioned House.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi

"Hon Kibagendi, you will be excluded from the sittings of this house until you bring a properly worded apology not to me, but the house, for bringing the house to disrepute," Wetangula declared.

The Speaker further ruled that Kibagendi will not be allowed attend Parliamentary committee meetings, and declared him a stranger to the House.

Wetangula further reassured that he was impartial in his actions and was not influenced by anyone when making decisions.

"Since I came to this house, nobody has ever called me your speaker to tell me what to do or not to do, and if anybody did, I would reject it.

"I am human, I would have made an erroneous ruling, a ruling that displeases anybody, but the rulings that are made here are but raised by thelaw. I may misinterpret the law as many lawyers do, but that is a right I have," he stated

The Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung'wah, supported Wetangula's decision and praised him for restoring the dignity of the House.

Wetangula asked senior members of Parliament to mentor the first-time lawmakers on how to conduct themselves during press interviews.