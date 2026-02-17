Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions affecting several areas across five counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions affecting several areas across five counties on Wednesday, February 18.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 17, the company said the planned maintenance will impact parts of Nairobi, Migori County, Nyeri County, Murang'a County and Kitui County.

In Nairobi, power will be interrupted in the Spring Valley area from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The outage will affect Spring Valley Road, Kitsuru Road, Thigiri Ridge, Thigiri Inn, Thigiri Gardens, Thigiri Road, Ngecha Road, Kirawa Road, Kihara Road, Gachie and adjacent customers.

In South Nyanza region, parts of Migori Town will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Areas listed include Migori Town, Migori TTC, Oruba, Milimani, Migori Hospital, Stage and nearby customers.

In Nyeri County, two separate locations will be affected.

Kahiga Market and surrounding areas, including Kahiga Secondary School, Kahiga Dispensary, Safaricom boosters and Airtel boosters, will be without power from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Another planned outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. will affect Kimahuri Market, Kabaru, Ndathi, Mountain Lodge, Ebenezar, Kanya-kine, MugumoIni, Kaa-Iri, Muganyoni, Kimahuri Dispensary and adjacent customers.

In Murang’a County, electricity will be switched off from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Thika Coffee Mills area, including Hanna Roses, Laurine Flowers, Kenya-Nut along Gatanga Road, Thika Grove, Thika Coffee Mills and neighbouring customers.

Parts of Kitui County will also be affected during the same period, specifically Kamulewa, Yumbu and Mathuki areas.

Locations listed include Enziu Secondary School, Kamulewa Dispensary, Yumbu Market and Dispensary, Yumbu Farm, Kavaliki Primary School, Kalitini Primary School, Mathuki Market, Kyume, Mwambuni Primary School and adjacent customers.