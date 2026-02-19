Editor's Review Justin Muturi has hit out at the government for not taking enough action over the recruitment of Kenyans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has hit out at the government for not taking enough action over the recruitment of Kenyans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, February 19, Muturi demanded that the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Labour, and the State Department for Foreign Affairs provide clear answers on who authorized the recruitment of Kenyans in the war.

He also demanded answers on the number of Kenyans currently in the war and steps being taken by the government to secure their return.

“The Ministries responsible: Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Labour - must answer plainly: Who authorized or permitted this recruitment? How many Kenyans are currently in the conflict zone? And what concrete steps are being taken to secure their immediate return?” Muturi posed.

The former Cabinet Secretary called on the government to ensure the immediate repatriation of Kenyans believed to be in the Russian-Ukraine war, even as investigations continue.

“Investigations may continue, but the first responsibility of the State is clear: secure the safe return of those who are alive and ensure that those who have tragically lost their lives are brought home with dignity and honour,” said Muturi.

Further, Muturi insisted that accountability must follow once the affected individuals are brought back into the country.

“Once our people are accounted for and brought home, those found culpable, whether private actors or public officials, must face the full wrath of the law. Accountability must not be cosmetic. It must be real, visible, and uncompromising,” he added.

His sentiments come after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced he will travel to Russia.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, Mudavadi intimated that he would meet a Russian delegation to address the matter and prevent further exposure of Kenyans to danger.

He explained that he will have a direct engagement with the Russian government to address the issue.

“We have seen loss of lives, and I am planning to make a visit to Moscow, so that we can emphasize that this is something that needs to be arrested,” he stated.

The Prime CS revealed that so far, the government has rescued 27 Kenyans who were stranded in Russia after being illegally enlisted to fight in the war.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the government is intensifying diplomatic engagements aimed at securing the release of Kenyans who were irregularly recruited to the war front.

"Over the next couple of weeks, we shall be expanding our diplomatic efforts to pursue the release of Kenyans irregularly recruited to serve on the frontlines of this conflict," Sing’Oei said on February 8.