Editor's Review KRA has onboarded more than 500 fuel stations onto the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) fuel module following its rollout in December.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has onboarded more than 500 fuel stations onto the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) fuel module following its rollout in December 2025.

In an update on Thursday, February 19, KRA said the onboarded outlets account for approximately 16 percent of fuel stations nationwide.

The eTIMS fuel module integrates fuel stations into the digital tax platform and requires them to issue electronic receipts to customers as proof of purchase.

KRA said the move is part of its broader plan to modernize tax administration and seal revenue leakages within the industry.

According to the authority, the system enhances visibility of transactions, promotes accurate tax declarations, and enables seamless transmission of sales data for taxation and compliance purposes.

Speaking during the launch, Deputy Commissioner at the Large Taxpayers’ Office Ezekiel Obura said revenue collection in the sector is expected to double once the module is fully rolled out.

He urged motorists to demand electronic receipts after every fuel purchase, noting that public participation will play a key role in strengthening accountability.

Obura also called on fuel stations yet to join the platform to onboard without delay to avoid disputes with KRA and possible enforcement action.

Before the nationwide rollout, KRA piloted the module in selected fuel stations between September and December 2024 to test technical integration, gather operational feedback, and strengthen compliance frameworks.

Although the initial compliance deadline had been set for June 30, 2025, the Authority extended it to December 2025 following requests from industry stakeholders for more time to transition to the new system.

File image of a Rubis fuel station

This comes over a year after KRA announced four major updates to eTIMS aimed at enhancing taxpayer experience and simplifying compliance.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, KRA highlighted the key changes, including self-onboarding for taxpayers, the ability to use multiple eTIMS solutions simultaneously, improved invoice accessibility across different platforms and enhanced integration with third-party systems.

According to the statement, KRA has eliminated the need for KRA approval when applying for eTIMS, meaning taxpayers can now apply for any eTIMS solutions without needing KRA intervention.

"The system upgrade allows for self-onboarding by eliminating the requirement for eTIMS approval of taxpayer applications by KRA. This means that taxpayers can now apply for any of the available eTIMS solutions without requiring intervention from KRA. The taxpayer will receive a text message confirming the application as being successful," KRA said.

Additionally, taxpayers can now use multiple eTIMS solutions simultaneously, allowing them to generate invoices using different platforms based on their needs.

"The improvements made on eTIMS will also enable taxpayers to use the different eTIMS solutions simultaneously to generate invoices at their convenience. For instance, taxpayers using eTIMS Client as their primary invoicing solution can now add the portal as a secondary invoicing option and vice versa. This change eliminates the need for KRA’s approval to facilitate changes of devices or solutions," KRA explained.

Further, the upgraded system enables users to access invoices generated across various eTIMS solutions, including the eTIMS Client, System to System integration solutions and the eCitizen portal.

KRA noted that each solution will have its own unique invoice sequence to maintain accuracy.

"eTIMS now allows taxpayers to access all invoices generated from different eTIMS solutions such as eTIMS Client, System to System integration solutions (VSCU & OSCU) and the eCitizen portal through the online taxpayer portal. Each solution will have its own invoice sequence to keep every invoice unique.

"However, credit notes can only be generated from the solution where the original invoice was raised. This synchronization enhances the accuracy and consistency of tax invoice data across platforms as it harmonizes data across multiple solutions," KRA stated.

Finally, businesses using System to System integration can now link with more than one third-party integrator, increasing operational flexibility.

"In addition, taxpayers using the System to System integration approach as their primary solution can now integrate with more than one third-party integrator. This flexibility allows taxpayers to add a secondary device from another integrator by adding a branch under the Device Management section accessed through their online portal," KRA further said.