Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) nominee Mama Ida Odinga has revealed that she is worth Ksh500 million.

Mama Ida disclosed her worth on Friday, February 20, while appearing before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations for vetting.

Mama Ida clarified that her net worth is separate from the assets of the late Raila Odinga’s family.

“There are things that belong to me, Ida, and then there are things that belong to the Odinga family, which I also have an interest in, but my net worth is about 500 million,” said Mama Ida.

During the vetting, Mama Ida thanked President William Ruto for nominating her as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UNEP.

File image of Mama Ida Odinga.

She also praised her last husband, Raila Odinga, saying he played a huge role in the person she is today.

“I thank President Ruto for the trust he has placed in me by nominating me to serve our nation in this important global diplomatic role,” she stated.

Further, Mama Ida said that if approved by Parliament, she will do her best to prevent environmental destruction and pursue specific environmental priorities.

“If approved, I intend to do my level best to help stop the destruction of our planet. I will pursue every specific and set priorities,” she added.

President Ruto nominated Mama Ida to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP on January 23.

In a statement, the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, highlighted Ida’s long career in education and public service, describing her as a respected teacher and civic leader who has dedicated her life to social justice and gender equity.

The President forwarded Mama Ida’s nomination to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

On February 10, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula assigned the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations to vet Mama Ida.

"In this regard, the nomination of the Permanent Representative to the UNEP, the name of the nominee and her other testimonial is referred to the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations," Wetangula stated.

If approved, Mama Ida will replace Ababu Namwamba, who was reassigned as Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda.