Editor's Review IG Kanja and DCI Amin confirmed that the police had taken action over the matter.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has confirmed the arrest of goons involved in the attacks on properties owned by former PS Irungu Nyakera and ex-CS Raphael Tuju.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, March 12, Kanja stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court over the raid of the Kisumu Hotel and the Karen home.

He reiterated that the police would not allow the use of goons ahead of the 2027 elections and vowed to take firm action.

"Goons are criminals, and we do not have space for them. We have arrested many, and the DCI has been very busy ensuring that those who are not cooperative are taken to court," Kanja stated.

On his part, the DCI Boss Amin Mohamed confirmed the arrests, adding that the investigative agency was reviewing footage shared to identify the suspects.

"We have taken note of the incidents that happened in Karen and Kisumu, and have arrested a couple of people. We are in the process of profiling and identifying others," Amin disclosed.

IG Kanja, who chaired a meeting with Police County Commanders, reminded them that they would be held responsible for any security lapses within their jurisdictions.

"I must mention, I have reminded them that they are responsible for the security and safety of their counties," he stated.

The statement by the IG and DCI Boss came amid concerns raised over the spate of attacks carried out by goons across the country.

In an earlier statement, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo questioned the rise of gangster culture in the country and a perceived tolerance by authorities.

Odhiambo warned that the country would easily decelerate to the level of Haiti, where criminal gangs run the country.

Nyakera lost property of unknown value after his hotel in Kisumu was robbed by goons.