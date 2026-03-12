Editor's Review Kenya Met has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in Nairobi and surrounding counties over the next 24 hours.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in Nairobi and surrounding counties over the next 24 hours.

In an update on Thursday, March 12, the agency said within Nairobi County, rainfall is expected to vary across different areas, with moderate to heavy rainfall concentrated in eastern and central parts of the city.

Areas such as Embakasi East, Embakasi North, and Embakasi Central are projected to receive some of the highest rainfall totals, with localized pockets possibly exceeding 50 mm.

Other areas including Westlands, Dagoretti, Kibra, Lang’ata, and Kasarani are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, generally ranging between 10 mm and 30 mm during the forecast period.

In neighboring Kiambu County, most areas are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, although localized heavy showers could occur in some northern parts of the county.

Areas around Gatundu North show the potential for heavier rainfall cells, while towns such as Thika, Ruiru, Juja, Limuru, Kikuyu, and Kiambaa are forecast to receive moderate precipitation through the 24-hour period.

The forecast for Kajiado County indicates widely scattered rainfall, with most parts expected to receive light to moderate showers.

However, isolated intense storms may develop in sections of Kajiado Central and Kajiado North, where rainfall could exceed 40 mm in localized areas.

Much of Kajiado South is projected to remain relatively drier compared to other parts of the county.

Parts of Machakos County are also expected to experience moderate rainfall, particularly around Machakos Town and nearby areas.

The forecast map indicates pockets of heavier rainfall stretching from Machakos toward Mwala and Kangundo, while areas around Matungulu and Mavoko may receive lighter but consistent showers.

This comes days after Kenya Met forecast a general reduction in rainfall across many parts of the country in its weather outlook covering the period between Tuesday, March 10, and Monday, March 16.

In an update on Monday, March 9, the department said rainfall will become less intense in several regions, although some parts will continue receiving occasional rains.

According to the agency, rainfall activity will decline in both spatial coverage and intensity across many areas of the country during the week under review.

"Rainfall is expected to reduce in spatial coverage and intensity across several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is likely to continue over several areas in the southern parts of the country," the statement read.

Despite the expected reduction, the department warned that some regions could still experience isolated heavy rainfall during the forecast period.

The agency said residents in parts of western and central Kenya, as well as areas around the Rift Valley and coastal belt, should remain alert for heavy downpours.

"Despite the general reduction, isolated heavy rainfall events may still occur in parts of Western Kenya, Central Highlands (including Nairobi), Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands and the South Coast," the statement added.

The forecast also highlighted varying temperature conditions across the country, with higher daytime temperatures expected in several regions.

"Daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected in several areas, including the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, cooler conditions are expected at night in highland regions and areas near major mountains.

The department noted that night-time temperatures could fall to notably low levels in some areas, particularly in the central highlands and parts of the Rift Valley.

"Night-time temperatures below 10°C are likely in parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and areas around Mt. Kilimanjaro," the statement concluded.