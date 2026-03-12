Editor's Review The Commission has shortlisted candidates and communicated with the shortlisted persons.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday, March 12, confirmed that it had already shortlisted candidates for the 12, 520 jobs it advertised.

IEBC added that it had already communicated to the shortlisted candidates who had applied for the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) temporary jobs.

The Commission further revealed it had already set interview dates for successful applicants.

"Kindly note that for those who applied for the ECVR temporary jobs, the Commission has shortlisted candidates and communicated to the shortlisted persons. Interviews are currently ongoing," the statement read in part.

IEBC explained that applicants who pass the interviews would be coached on how to undertake their set responsibilities.

A file image of IEBC staff during a voter registration exercise.

"The Commission will communicate to the successful candidates and inform them when the training will begin," the statement continued.

While advertising the vacancies, the electoral body stated that the opportunities were on a temporary basis and that successful applicants would facilitate the efficient and effective delivery of the ECVR exercise.

IEBC was looking to hire 10,780 registration clerks, 1,450 voter registration assistants, and 290 ICT clerks.

The vacancies were only open to Kenyans aged 19 years and above who attained a C- (minus) grade in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

In addition, IEBC required all applicants to have basic computer literacy and ICT skills. The jobs will only run for 30days.

IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon revealed that the Commission would require Ksh6.9 billion for voter registration ahead of the August 2027 polls.

Ethekon added that IEBC would also require Ksh12.4 billion for wages and Ksh6.2 billion to replace the KIEMS kits.