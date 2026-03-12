Zoza na Odibets App: Get Paid Just for Betting on the Odibets App

Editor's Review Sports betting enthusiasts in Kenya have yet another reason to download the Odibets App, after Odibets unveiled an exciting new promotion dubbed “Zoza na Odibets App.”

The promotion, which follows the recent launch of the company’s Android mobile application, is designed to reward players who place their bets directly through the app. With the Zoza na Odibets App campaign, punters now have the opportunity to get paid simply for betting on the Odibets mobile platform, with rewards of up to KSh 50,000 every week.

The promotion is part of Odibets’ broader strategy to encourage users to embrace the convenience of mobile betting while rewarding loyal customers for their activity on the platform.

According to Odibets, the Zoza na Odibets App promotion is simple and accessible to all app users. Once players download the Odibets App and place their bets through it, they automatically stand a chance to receive weekly payouts based on their activity.

The company says the campaign aims to create more excitement for punters while showcasing the advantages of betting through the mobile app.

The Odibets App allows users to bet on a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, rugby, cricket and many more. The platform also features live betting, enabling punters to place wagers on matches as they happen in real time.

In addition to online sports betting, the app also offers access to popular gaming options such as the fast-growing Aviator, which has become a favourite among Kenyan bettors.

Speaking about the promotion, Michael Kihonge, lead bookmaker at Odibets, said the initiative is meant to reward players who choose the app as their preferred betting platform.

“Following the successful launch of the Odibets mobile app, we wanted to introduce something exciting for our users. Zoza na Odibets App gives our customers a chance to earn weekly rewards simply by betting through the app. It’s our way of appreciating their loyalty while delivering a more engaging betting experience,” he said.

Beyond the promotional rewards, the Odibets App also offers a secure and efficient payment system, enabling users to deposit and withdraw funds seamlessly. The platform integrates advanced security protocols to ensure the safety of transactions and user data.

The app also incorporates responsible gambling features that allow users to set betting limits and manage their activity responsibly.

With the introduction of the Zoza na Odibets App promotion, Odibets is positioning its mobile platform as one of the most rewarding betting experiences for Kenyan punters.

Players interested in participating in the promotion can download the Odibets App, place their bets through the platform, and stand a chance to get paid up to KSh 50,000 every week.