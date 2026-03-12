Editor's Review Malala noted that the meeting was meant to draw people towards Gachagua, not away from him.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malalah, on Tuesday, March 12, denied claims that he had double-crossed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Malala denounced claims by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina that he had met with some MCAs from Kirinyaga County to fight Gachagua.

He admitted to meeting the Ward Representatives, but maintained that it was only to prepare them for their meeting with the DCP Party Leader.

"Yesterday evening, I had fruitful consultative engagements with elected members of the county assembly of Kirinyaga ahead of today's meeting with our Party Leader H.E Rigathi Gachagua," the statement read in part.

Malala added that the meeting was meant to draw people towards Gachagua, not away from him. He affirmed his allegiance to DCP.

A screenshot of the image shared by Cleophas Malala on March 12, 2026.



"We are focused on enhancing political inclusivity as we prepare for the forthcoming general election. Chama iko imara. We scatter none but gather all," he wrote.

The statement by Malala and the events that took place at Wamunyoro have left the Woman Rep with an egg on her face.

In the photo shared by Malala, the MCAs whom he met were part of the 10 hosted by Gachagua at his Nyeri home.

Gachagua explained he deliberated with the MCAs, including the Deputy Speaker of the County Assembly, about his upcoming tour of Kirinyaga County.

He welcomed the Ward Reps to the DCP party and urged them to remain steadfast in the face of any harassment and intimidation that could follow their political decision.

In her rant, Maina claimed that Malala paid some MCAs Ksh20,000 to attend a meeting whose agenda was to create a splinter group to fight the former DP.

The Woman Rep vowed to deal with Malala accordingly and accused him of being a mole.