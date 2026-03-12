Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in seven counties, including Machakos and Kisumu, on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in seven counties on Friday, March 13, as part of planned maintenance works.

In a notice on Thursday, March 12, the company said the outages will affect parts of Machakos, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kisumu, Nyeri, and Isiolo counties.

In Machakos County, electricity supply will be interrupted in the Kangundo area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect locations including Kangundo town, Maisha Mazuri, parts of Nguluni, Kakuyuni, Syanthi, Mukukuni, Kasyulya Ngove, Kawethei, Mbusyani, Kyevaluki, and several markets such as Kikomba, Kithuiani, and Matetani.

Residents in parts of Uasin Gishu County will also experience power interruptions between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in areas such as Chuiyat and Bindura, affecting locations including Kamuyu, Tulwet, Ngeny, Kapngetuny, Lingwai, and Bayete.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Bungoma County, two areas will be affected.

Power will be switched off in Lufwindiri and Nzoia Market areas from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., impacting places such as Kulumbeni, Chenjeni, Chekata, Chegulo, Mafusi, Sango, Makhukhuni, Vashele, Lwichi Dairy, and Lumani.

Another outage is scheduled in Nalondo Market from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., affecting Nalondo Market, Kisiwa Market, Lurende Market and School, and Kisiwa Technical School.

In Vihiga County, electricity supply will be interrupted in the Shamakhokho Market area between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Vokoli Girls, Sabatia Eye Hospital, Mago, Chamakanga, Mudungu, Kwa Shem, Lotego, Busali Union, Mululu, Bugina, Wangulu, Busweta, and Jamlongoji Ogalo.

In Kisumu County, the outage will affect the White Coal and Great Lakes University area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including the Sugar Research offices, Kajulu Water, Gita Market, Kianja, and Nyabondo.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, power will be interrupted in Githakwa and Kigogoini areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., affecting Githakwa Village, Githakwa Market, Githakwa Secondary School, Kiamugwe, Kiriti Secondary School, Gachuiro Village, and Kigogoini Market among others.

In Isiolo County, the outage will affect Kinna, Garbatulla, and Benane areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., impacting locations such as Garbatulla District Hospital, Kinna Hospital, Duse, Rapsu, Kula Mawe, and Mbarambate.