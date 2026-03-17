Editor's Review The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has proposed introducing a permit processing fee for ICT equipment import applications submitted through the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS).

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has proposed introducing a permit processing fee for ICT equipment import applications.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 17, the authority said the proposed free will apply to permits submitted through the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS).

“The Authority hereby notifies all stakeholders, including members of the public, importers, exporters, customs clearing agents, licensees, and other participants in the ICT sector of its intention to introduce a Permit Processing Fee for permits processed through the KenTrade National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS),” read the notice.

The authority is proposing to charge Ksh 15,000 per permit for commercial ICT equipment and Ksh 5,000 per permit for personal ICT equipment.

CA invited members of the public, importers, exporters, customs clearing agents, licensees, and other stakeholders in the ICT sector to submit their views on the proposal.

File image of Communications Authority of Kenya offices.

The deadline for making submissions on the proposed fee is Thursday, April 30, 2026.

“The Authority hereby invites members of the public, customs clearing agents, licensees, and ICT sector stakeholders to submit written representations on the proposed fee on or before April 30th, 2026. All submissions should be sent via email to: [email protected],” the notice added.

CA is tasked with overseeing ICT devices imported into the country by evaluating import permit applications submitted through NESWS.

The evaluation process consists of three stages: checking, verification, and inspection, to ensure that all ICT equipment imported into the country complies with applicable technical and regulatory requirements.

The notice comes weeks after the authority flagged 21 non-type-approved mobile phone brands as unsafe for use by the public.

CA Director General David Mugonyi warned members of the public that the non-type-approved mobile devices pose potential health risks to users.

The 21 flagged mobile brands include: Tinsik, Realfone, F+, Fonrox, Mez, Nemojo, Vue, Bundy, Qqmee, U-Fm, and Chatada.

Other brands are: Superx, Momofly, Wr, X.Oda, Smba, Q-Seven, Ugbad, Ft, Raeno, and Switch.

The regulator also prohibited vendors from selling the 21 flagged brands to members of the public.

“The authority therefore advises the public not to buy the above non-type-approved brands of mobile phones, and vendors are strictly prohibited from selling the same,” Mugonyi stated.