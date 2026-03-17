Editor's Review President William Ruto has broken his silence over allegations of trying to take over the Nairobi Hospital.

President William Ruto has broken his silence over allegations of trying to take over the Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 17, in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County, President Ruto dismissed the claims, saying senior doctors from Nairobi Hospital approached him to save the Hospital.

The Head of State noted that conmen wanted to take over the hospital, and he intervened after the request from the senior doctors.

“As the patron of Nairobi Hospital, senior doctors and professionals from Nairobi Hospital approached me to save Nairobi Hospital from conmen, fraudsters, and charlatans who wanted to expropriate Nairobi Hospital,” said Ruto.

The President emphasized that he will not allow Nairobi hospital to be taken hostage by people he called fraudsters.

File image of Nairobi Hospital

Ruto mentioned that he gave orders that the individuals involved in fraudulent activities in the hospital be removed and taken to court to face charges.

“Nairobi Hospital is a premier medical institution in Kenya; there is no way I am going to allow it to be taken hostage by conmen and fraudsters. That is why I have instructed with clarity that all those who were involved in fraudulent activities in Nairobi hospital be removed, taken to court, and charged,” Ruto added.

Further, he hit out at the opposition over claims that he was attempting an illegal takeover of the Nairobi hospital board through intimidation.

“I want to tell the brainless opposition to find something else to do, leave Nairobi Hospital alone, you know nothing. They are just scavengers scavenging on any headline,” President Ruto remarked.

On Monday, Job Obwaka was charged with failing to lodge the company's 2022 and 2023 financial statements with the Registrar.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged Chris Bichange and Samson Mbuthia Kinyanjui, who are accused of receiving millions of shillings from an insurance agency contracted by the hospital’s governing association.

Chris Bitange also faces another charge of accepting a benefit from a third-party contrary to Section 147(1) (a) as read with Section 147 (5) of the Companies Act.

The Nairobi Hospital officials were arrested on Saturday, March 13, and spent the weekend behind bars.