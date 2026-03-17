Editor's Review Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he labeled him a traitor.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he labeled him a traitor.

In a post on Monday, March 16, Kuria accused Gachagua of calling any politician who disagrees with him a traitor.

The former CS stated that Mt Kenya leaders who will secure positions in the 2027 General Election would take responsibility for shaping the future of the region since Gachagua is barred from holding a public office.

“You can call anyone who disagrees with you a traitor. The truth of the matter is, you stand impeached, and as it stands now, you cannot vie for any public office. That's the bad and unfortunate situation, and I actually sympathize with you.

“The only consolation is that the rest of us who will hold public offices in 2027 will sit down and chart the future of our region irrespective of whichever party we will be elected on,” said Kuria.

File image of Moses Kuria.

Kuria’s clash with Gachagua came after he claimed that MPs who would be elected on Gachagua’s DCP party in the 2027 election would be bought off.

While speaking during a funeral in Kiambu County on Monday, Gachagua accused the former CS of betraying the Mt Kenya region.

The former DP went on to say MPs who will be elected under the DCP party won’t be bought off, since he is sure that President William Ruto won’t be re-elected.

Gachagua also said Mt Kenya leaders who will be elected in the 2027 election won’t betray the region.

“I saw one traitor from Gatundu South who is allied to Ruto, saying that all MPs from the Mt. Kenya region will be elected on the DCP ticket. He is right, but he went on to claim that once elected, Ruto will buy them off. Let me tell you, Ruto will not buy them because he will be in Sugoi,” said Gachagua.

This comes months after Kuria called out Gachagua after he alleged that the government used the Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party to divide votes in the Mbeere North by-election.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 11, Gachagua alleged that the government approached Kuria and told him to field Duncan Mbui in the by-election.

“I withdrew the DCP candidate, but the government approached Kuria. Kuria is part of the Ruto administration; his party, Chama Cha Kazi, is one of the many wheelbarrows I talk about. So, he called CCK to get Mbui, and who got 2500 votes; those votes, because of clan dynamics, would have gone to Newton Karish. If the votes had gone to him, things would have probably been different,” Gachagua remarked.

In a response, Kuria told Gachagua to take a clear stand on the Mbeere North by-election, whether he believes the votes were stolen or simply split.

Kuria also said he will not allow Gachagua’s plan to have the entire Mt Kenya region under a single political party, terming it as ‘dictatorship’.

“My brother Rigathi Gachagua. Make up your mind. Is it me who took your votes, or were your votes stolen?

“Chama Cha Kazi will enjoin in the Karish petition as an interested party, so you can answer me in court. But you will only introduce DCP dictatorship in Mt Kenya region over my dead body,” Kuria stated.