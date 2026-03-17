Editor's Review The Affordable Housing Board has issued a warning over a company allegedly claiming to offer housing units.

The Affordable Housing Board has issued a warning over a company allegedly claiming to offer housing units under the government-backed affordable housing programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 17, the board raised concern about activities linked to a firm identified as Brightwood Apartments Company, which is reportedly presenting itself as a facilitator of housing units under the government initiative.

"It has come to our attention that Brightwood Apartments Company is reportedly facilitating affordable housing units on behalf of the Affordable Housing Board and the Boma Yangu Affordable Housing Program," the statement read.

The board clarified that the company has no official mandate to operate under the programme, urging Kenyans to remain cautious and verify information through legitimate channels.

"Kindly note that the said company is not authorized to facilitate or offer housing units under the program. Members of the public are therefore advised not to make any payments or share personal information in response to such claims," the statement added.

The board further dismissed any promotional materials or communications linking the company to the housing initiative as misleading and illegitimate.

"Any advertisement or communication suggesting that Brightwood Apartments Company is offering, facilitating, or selling houses under the Boma Yangu program is false and unauthorized," the statement concluded.

File image of President William Ruto launching affordable houses in Mukuru

This comes a week after the board provided an update on the progress of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, the board said the project is already progressing toward delivering more than two thousand units that will be housed in several residential blocks within the Railway City development.

"The Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project is progressing steadily and is set to deliver 2,180 housing units across 15 residential blocks," the statement read.

According to the board, the housing units will include different categories designed to accommodate a broader section of Kenyans seeking home ownership.

"The development will comprise a mix of social, affordable, and market-rate units, significantly expanding access to decent and affordable housing for Kenyans. In addition, the project incorporates commercial spaces that will support business activities and contribute to a vibrant and self-sustaining community," the statement added.

Beyond the residential units, the project is also expected to include several essential facilities aimed at improving the quality of life for future residents and ensuring access to key services within the estate.

"Residents will benefit from a range of essential social amenities and lifestyle facilities, including an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre, a dispensary, and a police post to enhance safety and wellbeing," the statement continued.

The board further noted that the project will incorporate recreational spaces designed to support community engagement and provide residents with leisure spaces.

"The project will also feature recreational spaces such as a basketball court, clubhouse, and swimming pool, fostering a lively and well-balanced living environment," the statement concluded.

The board encouraged interested Kenyans to register for the housing programme and begin saving toward purchasing a unit.