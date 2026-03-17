Editor's Review Residents in Eldoret have been notified of an upcoming four-day water supply interruption by the Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS).

Residents in Eldoret have been notified of an upcoming four-day water supply interruption by the Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS).

In a public notice, ELDOWAS said the interruption will run for four days and urged residents to prepare in advance for the temporary shortage.

"This is to inform you that the water supply from the Chebara Treatment Plant will be temporarily interrupted. The water supply interruption will begin on Wednesday, 18th March 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and continue until Saturday, 21st March 2026, at 9:00 a.m," the notice read.

ELDOWAS said the interruption is necessary to facilitate essential routine maintenance works.

Areas set to be affected by the interruption include Kimumu, University of Eldoret, and their environs; Marakwet farm, Kapchumba, the upper parts of Maili-nne and their environs; Munyaka, Kapsoya, Action estates and their environs; Rift Valley Bottlers, Bio-Corn and their environs; and Upper Elgon View, Eldoret Polytechnic, Annex, Langas, Racecourse, Kapseret and their environs.

Chepkanga, Marura and their environs; Kamukunji, Mwanzo, Old Uganda Road and their environs; as well as all the customers along the Chebara-Eldoret Pipeline will also be affected.

File image of ELDOWAS staff

ELDOWAS further noted that alternative emergency water services will also be limited during this period, although efforts have been made to maintain supply in unaffected zones.

"During this period, the water bowser services will also be unavailable; however, the other water treatment plants will remain operational to ensure the continuity of water supply to unaffected areas," the notice added.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced the completion of major repair works on a transmission pipeline that had been damaged by recent floods.

In an update on Monday, March 16, the company said the damaged pipeline along Outering Road had been fully restored, allowing water supply to resume in several affected estates across the city.

"We are pleased to announce that the major transmission pipeline along Outering Road, which was damaged by recent floods, has now been fully repaired and restored," the notice read.

Nairobi Water also indicated that water supply had already resumed in several estates that had experienced disruptions due to the damage.

"Water supply as per our distribution schedule has resumed to all previously affected areas, including Buruburu (Phases 1 & 2), Kariobangi South & North, Dandora, parts of Mathare, and surrounding estates," the notice added.

Nairobi Water further noted that its technical teams were continuing with additional repair works in other areas that are still experiencing supply challenges.

"Our teams have now shifted focus to ongoing repairs on the distribution lines serving Kiambiu and Korogocho. Works are progressing well, and we aim to restore full supply to these areas as soon as possible," the notice concluded.