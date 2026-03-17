Editor's Review The DCI has launched a nationwide manhunt for a suspect linked to a brutal rape and murder case, calling on members of the public to assist in tracking him down.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a nationwide manhunt for a suspect linked to a brutal rape and murder case, calling on members of the public to assist in tracking him down.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 17, authorities said the incident occurred in Kirinyaga County, adding that the suspect is accused of committing the crime against a young woman earlier this month.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, urgently seeks the assistance of the public in apprehending a suspect wanted in connection with the capital offences of rape and murder. The suspect is alleged to have raped and subsequently murdered a 28-year-old woman on March 12, 2026 at an unknown time within Kirinyaga County," the statement read.

The DCI further also revealed details about the suspect’s origin and warned that he poses a serious threat to the public.

"He originates from Ngushui Village, Murinduko Location, Mwea Constituency, Kirinyaga County and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous," the statement added.

The DCI urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information immediately, with assurances of confidentiality.

"Any person who sights the suspect or possesses information concerning his whereabouts is requested to report immediately and in strict confidence," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect

The DCI provided multiple reporting channels, including anonymous options, to encourage the public to come forward without fear.

"Information may be shared anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI channels by calling the toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp at 0709 570 000. Alternatively, contact may be made at the nearest Directorate of Criminal Investigations office or nearest Police station," the statement concluded.

This comes months after the DCI had launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to be behind a series of cyber-related crimes in Kenya.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 28, the DCI released a photograph of the individual and appealed to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to his arrest.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking the public's help in providing information that could assist in the arrest of the individual whose photograph appears below. The individual is suspected of having committed various cyber crimes within the Republic of Kenya," the notice read.

The DCI indicated that it was prepared to offer a reward as an incentive to members of the public who provided reliable intelligence that directly resulted in the suspect’s apprehension.

"A significant reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect's arrest," the notice added.

The DCI also outlined the official channels through which information could be shared, assuring the public that all tips would be treated with strict confidentiality.

"Information on his whereabouts can be reported confidentially to the anonymous #FichuaKwaDCl hotline at 0800722203 (Toll-free), WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 or the police hotlines 999,911 and 112, or to any police station in the republic," the notice further read.