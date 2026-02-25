Editor's Review The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to improving education in the country.

President William Ruto has directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to hire four teachers employed by the Kangemi Primary School board.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 25, Ruto made the announcement after the school president informed him of a teacher shortage, which forced the board to hire teachers to fill the gap.

"I told the president that the ratio of pupils to teachers is imbalanced. We have enough classrooms, but the pupils can not manage alone without teachers," the pupil stated.

The Head of State heeded the plea and assured that the school has enough teachers to tend to the 4,100 pupils.

"This January, we hired 20,000 teachers, and I know some of them will come to Kangemi Primary. The four teachers who are teaching in this school on BOM, tomorrow, we will transfer them to TSC so that we can add to the pool of teachers in the school," Ruto stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY President William Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja in Nairobi on February 25, 2026.

The President was in the school to formally launch a new tuition block containing 16 classrooms.

Early last year, Ruto had visited the school and promised to construct 12 classrooms. The students have named the new block 'Singapore'.

The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to improve education in the country amid concerns that the system had failed.

"We have hired over 100,00 teachers, built 23,000 classrooms and improved the university funding model, and we have a plan to employ the youth," he reiterated.

Ruto was accompanied by Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, who assured the pupils that he would continue providing lunch under the 'Dishi na County' school feeding programme.

On his part, Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi thanked the President for delivering the classrooms and called for further financial assistance to equip the school fully.

Other leaders present for the launch were Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, Lang'ata MP Felix Jalang'o and Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi.