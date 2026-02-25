Editor's Review Kenya Met warned of possible flooding across the city as a result of the heavy rainfall.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has cautioned Nairobi residents about heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 25, Kenya Met explained that the areas within Nairobi will receive between heavy and very heavy rainfall.

The Weatherman told city residents to expect rainfall in the early morning hours and the afternoon.

"Rainfall is likely over several parts of the Nairobi Metropolis. Some areas may experience heavy (>20mm) to very heavy (>50mm) rainfall within 24 hours, accompanied by isolated storms, especially during the afternoon, evening, and early morning hours," the forecast read in part.

Kenya Met warned of possible flooding across the city as a result of the heavy rainfall.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of vehicles on a Nairobi Road during the rainy season.

"Residents should expect moderate to heavy rainfall, with a heightened risk of localised flooding and temporary disruptions, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas," the agency stated.

The heavy rains experienced in Nairobi have caused traffic disruptions within the capital city as motorists navigate through flooded waters.

Several roads within the Central Business District have also been rendered impassable since the onset of the rainy season.

Motorists have also incurred loss after their vehicles were submerged by raging waters. The county and national governments have been implored the faulty drainage system in Nairobi.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja affirmed that the county was equipped to provide disaster management services to those affected by floods.

Sakaja further proposed the establishment of the Nairobi Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for combating fires and emergencies.

If approved, a 24-hour emergency operations centre will be stablished to offer fast response and reduce risks associated with natural disasters within the county.



