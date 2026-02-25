Editor's Review The Huduma Kenya has announced the rollout of new services across all Huduma Centres countrywide.

In an update on Wednesday, February 25, the agency confirmed that services offered by the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) are now officially available at every Huduma Centre nationwide.

"UFAA services are now officially available at Huduma Centres countrywide," Huduma Kenya announced.

UFAA, which is mandated to receive, safeguard, and reunite unclaimed financial assets with their rightful owners, also welcomed the partnership.

"You can now make claim to your unclaimed cash and other financial assets at your nearest Huduma Center," UFAA said.

This update comes a day after Huduma Kenya dismissed claims of an ongoing mass recruitment drive after a purported appointment letter began circulating online.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, Huduma Kenya clarified that the alleged appointment letter is fake and does not originate from the government service delivery agency.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to alert wananchi that a fraudulent appointment letter, which has been circulating online, is not authentic and should be disregarded," the statement read.

Huduma Kenya maintained that any recruitment notices, updates, or public communication would only be shared through its recognized and verified platforms.

"All official Huduma Kenya communications are issued only through our verified channels, including our official website, Huduma Contact and Tele-Counselling Centre 1919, and verified social media accounts," the statement added.

Huduma Kenya further urged Kenyans to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any recruitment-related information before acting on it.

"We urge citizens to remain vigilant and to confirm any information directly with Huduma Kenya before taking action. Any suspicious documents should be reported immediately," the statement concluded.

Prior to that, the government had announced plans to expand the number of Huduma Centres across the country as part of efforts to improve access to public services.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government is reviewing a report on Huduma Kenya and existing Huduma Centres in order to strengthen their capacity.

"Received a brief regarding the report on the status of Huduma Kenya and Huduma Centres across the country to establish interventions to increase the number of Huduma Centres from 59 and to strengthen the capacity of the Centres to provide quality, efficient, and effective one-stop shop government services to Kenyans," he said.

Ruku highlighted the role Huduma Centres play in public service delivery, noting that they have become central to how citizens access government services.

"Huduma Centres have become the backbone of access to government services across the country, and the number of Kenyans seeking services from Huduma Centres continues to grow everyday," he added.