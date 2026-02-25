Editor's Review The Kenyan woman who was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia has been rescued.

The Kenyan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has rescued a Kenyan woman who was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 25, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu confirmed that the lady identified as Olivia was rescued and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The Diaspora Affairs PS also said the family of Olivia has been informed of her rescue.

“I confirm that our Kenya High Commission in Kuala Lumpur quickly intervened and rescued Olivia.

“She is receiving medical treatment, and the family is informed. Great job, team,” said PS Njogu.

Further, PS Njogu urged Kenyans to always register with the nearest Kenyan mission when traveling abroad.

“Whenever you travel abroad, please register with the Kenya Mission Abroad nearest to you via https://diaspora.go.ke/missions.php,” she added.

This comes after Olivia was discovered stranded at the Kuala Lampur international Airport and appeared to be confused and distressed.

The lady reportedly was unable to identify herself clearly but was speaking fluent Kiswahili and English.

Following the incident, Kenyans online urged the government to rescue the woman and facilitate her return to the country.

This comes weeks after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced that the government has rescued 27 Kenyans who were stranded in Russia after being illegally enlisted to fight in the war.

"The government secured the safe return of Kenyans through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow," Mudavadi said in a statement.

The Prime CS also mentioned that he is scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet a Russian delegation to address the matter and prevent further exposure of Kenyans to danger.

Mudavadi intimated that he will have a direct engagement with the Russian government to address the issue.

“We have seen loss of lives, and I am planning to make a visit to Moscow, so that we can emphasise that this is something that needs to be arrested,” he stated.