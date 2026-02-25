Editor's Review The government has cautioned Kenyans against falling victim to fraudulent overseas job advertisements promising attractive salaries of up to Ksh80,000 per month.

In an update on Wednesday, February 25, the department flagged as fake a viral poster circulating on social media that claims to offer multiple employment opportunities in Malaysia across various sectors.

The poster lists positions such as factory workers, plant operators, caregivers, hospitality staff, warehouse workers, drivers, and cleaners, all allegedly offering salaries ranging between Ksh65,000 and Ksh90,000.

Authorities noted that the individuals behind the advertisement are not licensed recruitment agents and have not been approved to facilitate overseas employment.

Earlier in the month, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has issued a warning to Kenyans seeking jobs abroad, cautioning them against two agencies claiming to be recruiting job seekers for overseas placements.

In a statement on Monday, February 9, State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu said the agencies are not licensed.

"It has come to our attention that these outfits, Triple K and Kenka Company, who are not licensed are trying to recruit people for diaspora jobs," she said.

File image of Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu

Njogu warned that engaging with such agencies could expose job seekers to serious risks, including falling victim to human trafficking schemes.

"Do not fall for this scam. You could be a victim of human trafficking. These fliers are circulating on various WhatsApp groups. Always confirm that you’re working with a licensed agent through National Employment Authority Integrated Management System (NEAMIS)," she added.

Prior to that, the Ministry of Labour uncovered a fraudulent overseas recruitment scheme involving forged documents and an unlicensed recruitment network targeting Kenyans seeking jobs in Oman.

In a statement on Friday, January 30, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the scheme involved the recruitment of three women, Jeneffer, Matilda, and Caroline, who were scheduled to travel to Oman under what has now been confirmed as a fake process.

According to the report, the recruitment was conducted outside Kenya’s legal labour migration framework and relied on falsified government clearances.

The three job seekers were processed through an informal network rather than a licensed recruitment agency.

The primary local contact, Elijah’s Ticketing Tours, admitted to not holding a recruitment license, claiming instead that he only handled ticketing and reservations for what he described as 'direct hires.'

The report further names a Mohamed, allegedly based in Oman, as the foreign recruiter, while the local contact claimed that labour clearance and contract attestation were being handled by a supposed Ministry of Labour official identified as 'Raphael.'

However, investigations by the Ministry exposed multiple red flags.

"Verification with the Ministry’s Attestation Department confirmed that no officer by the name of Mr. Raphael exists within that unit. The stamps used on the recruitment documents are fake and did not originate from the Ministry of Labour," the report read.