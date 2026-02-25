Editor's Review Sifuna stated that the ODM party has three main party colours.

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has explained why the blue colours feature predominantly in his Linda Mwananchi rallies instead of orange.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 25, Sifuna denounced claims that the blue colour meant that he had joined the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition party.

The SG claimed that blue was one of the party colours selected by ODM during its registration as a party.

"What told you that orange was the only colour for the ODM party? Please read the Constitution and do not just rely on propaganda.

"ODM has three-part colours: orange, blue and white. If you look at all our campaigns, blue is our party colour, and it is prescribed in the party constitution," Sifuna reiterated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of the Linda Mwananchi campaign trailer.

The Nairobi Senator explained that the argument about the colours he uses or does not use during his Linda Mwananchi rallies was meant to discredit him as SG.

Sifuna delved into the rift between his faction and the Linda Ground entity headed by ODM party leader, Senator Oburu Odinga.

He recalled a rally during the commemoration dubbed 'ODM at 20', when leaders affiliated to the Orange Party disagreed publicly over supporting President William Ruto.

"One of the leaders said that we are all two-term, yet I was seated there, and I made it clear I was not. We decided that to avoid confrontation, we saw it to do our own rallies separate from them," Sifuna claimed.

The Senator accused the Linda Ground team of using the late Raila Odinga for emotional blackmail.

"They keep saying that Raila left them in the broad-based government and they should stay there, but they forgot that Raila also left them with Sifuna as their Secretary General," Sifuna poked.

Furthermore, he denounced claims that he dissented because he was denied a cabinet position in President Ruto's government, or that the party had refused to pay him millions of shillings in favour of his support.

Sifuna further presented a copy of the signed deal between Raila and Ruto that birthed the broad-based government to the Radio Citizen hosts, who confirmed that he was not among the signatories.