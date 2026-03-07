Editor's Review The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has announced the start of construction works for a major water transmission pipeline within sections of Karura Forest.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, the agency said the project will run from March 2026 to July 2026 and will affect areas within the forest reserve located in Nairobi.

"The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) wishes to notify the public that construction works for the Gigiri-Karura-Outer Ring Road Transmission Pipeline will commence within sections of the Karura Forest Reserve in Nairobi County," the notice read.

AWWDA further clarified where exactly the works will occur and how long they are expected to last.

"The works will take place along sections of the Wangari Maathai Cycling Track corridor within Karura Forest and are scheduled to commence in March 2026 and continue till July 2026," the notice added.

AWWDA also explained that the pipeline project is part of a government plan to strengthen water infrastructure and improve supply to parts of the city.

"This project is being implemented by the Government of Kenya, with financing support from the French Development Agency (AFD), and forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the water transmission network and improve water supply to the eastern parts of the city, benefiting approximately three million residents," the notice continued.

During the construction period, the agency said safety measures will be put in place along the affected sections to allow the works to proceed safely.

"During the construction period, temporary barricades, safety signage, and controlled access measures will be installed along sections of the project corridor to facilitate the safe execution of the works," the notice explained.

File image of the Karura Forest

Members of the public who frequently visit the forest have been urged to cooperate with project teams and follow all safety guidance provided at the site.

"Members of the public, including cyclists, joggers, and visitors to Karura Forest, are advised to observe all site safety signage and cooperate with project teams during the construction period," the notice further read.

AWWDA added that once the works are completed, the affected areas will undergo restoration in line with environmental standards.

"Post-construction land reinstatement, revegetation, and ecosystem restoration will be implemented in accordance with international environmental standards," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has barred members of the public from accessing sections of Karura Forest following heavy rainfall that has caused rivers within the forest to overflow.

In a statement on Friday, KFS said the ongoing rains have led to flooding in some areas of the forest, forcing authorities to close several trails for safety reasons.

"Due to the ongoing heavy rainfalls, rivers flowing through Karura forest have burst their banks. As a result, paths leading to the caves, waterfalls, and bridges have been closed off," the statement read.

KFS further warned visitors against attempting to access the restricted areas, urging the public to remain cautious and follow directions issued by forest officials.

"No member of the public is allowed to get into that area until further notice. The public is advised to exercise caution and report to the Foresters' office for any concerns," the statement added.