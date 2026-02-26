Editor's Review My government will not be a company meant to loot public offers - Maraga.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has accused President William Ruto of converting the government into a crime syndicate that steals from the public.

Speaking on Thursday, February 26, Maraga reiterated that if elected president in 2027, he would jail everybody involved in looting public resources.

He assured that his administration would not only be transparent but would also strictly adhere to the rule of law.

"I want to assure you that if you give me a chance, I will put a stop to the theft of public money immediately. My government will not be a company meant to loot public offers.

"I will jail everybody involved in stealing public funds. Nobody, not even my family, friends or even those elected under my party, will be spared if they are found guilty of corruption," Maraga stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of United Green Movement party leader David Marga during a campaign rally.

The United Green Movement party leader maintained that dealing with corruption firmly was the only way to heal the country.

Maraga promised to revitalise the health and education sectors, which he opined had taken a turn for the worse under Ruto's administration.

"I will ensure that medicine is available in all hospitals so that Kenyans can access good medical care, and money allocated for education is sent to schools so that our children get an education," the former CJ reiterated.

The UGM party leader disclosed that he would do away with the Social Health Authority (SHA) if he were elected into office.

He explained that SHA had fallen short of its mandate, as very few Kenyans are insured by the medical cover, and that the perks are limited.

Maraga called on Kenyans to turn up in numbers and register as voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former Chief Justice had earlier stated that he was willing to join the United Opposition to send Ruto home, but only if they were also committed to fighting graft and safeguarding the Constitution.