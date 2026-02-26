Editor's Review

A Nairobi man is celebrating a life-changing windfall after turning a modest Ksh 40 bet into Ksh 500,000 while playing Aviator on Chezagame.

The winner, identified as Teddy Kiti, chose to conceal his identity during the cheque presentation ceremony, covering his face as he received the half-a-million-shilling payout. He said the decision was made to maintain privacy despite the excitement surrounding his win.

According to Teddy, he had been playing Aviator for some time and never anticipated such a major breakthrough.

“I’ve been playing for a while, just trying my luck and enjoying the game,” he said. “On that day, I placed 40 bob like I normally do. I didn’t expect anything unusual. When I saw the amount in my account, I thought it was an error. I refreshed several times just to be sure.”

Aviator, a fast-paced crash game where players cash out before a virtual plane flies away, has gained popularity among Kenyan bettors for its simplicity and potential for high multipliers.

Speaking following the payout, Kevin Kagwe, CEO of Chezagame, said Teddy’s win reflects the growing number of players recording significant returns on the platform.

“Our Aviator is the best in the market. Every day, ordinary people are registering huge winnings on Chezagame. Teddy’s story is proof that big wins are possible, even from small stakes,” Kagwe said.

Brian Ukaya, Head of Operations at Chezagame, emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing the player experience.

“We will continue giving betting fanatics the best betting experience, from seamless gameplay to fast and secure payouts. Our goal is to ensure our players enjoy a reliable and rewarding platform,” Ukaya stated.

For Teddy, the unexpected win marks a significant milestone. While he declined to reveal how he plans to use the money, he described the experience as “unbelievable” and encouraged fellow players to remain patient and responsible.

Chezagame officials say similar wins have become increasingly common as more users engage with Aviator on the platform