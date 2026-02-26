Editor's Review The self-taught chef will attend an exclusive event in New York.

Kenyan creators Trevor Were and Cherie Kihato have been named among the world's 50 most influential influencers as TikTok unveiled its Global Discover List 2026.

In a press release issued on Thursday, February 26, TikTok explained that the list features creatures in the originators, foodies and educator categories.

Were was listed under the foodies category while Kihato was top among originators. Only five creators from Sub-Saharan Africa made the list.

The self-taught chef from Nairobi will join other 'foodie' creators in New York in an event organised by TikTok.

"To celebrate this year’s honorees, TikTok and Food Network are hosting Hot List x Discover List: The Future of Flavour, a live culinary event held inside Food Network’s kitchen in New York City. The event brings together creators from Food Network’s Hot List and TikTok’s Discover List, highlighting emerging talent shaping today’s global food landscape," the statement read in part.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of a man using TikTok on a phone



Were stated that he was honoured to be nominated, adding that he felt seen and recognised not only by Kenyans but by people from around the world.

"This journey has opened doors to greaterrecognition and exciting brand collaborations. Stay consistent—what feels impossible today can become your moment tomorrow,” he remarked.

Kihato's category, originators, features entrepreneurs, inventors, and business owners who bring energy and imagination to commerce, enabling people to discover products in creative ways.

She is the founder of Savannah Space, a design studio and showroom showcasing heritage through furniture, art and interiors.

"TikTok has completely transformed my life and career. It quite literally blew up my small business andbecame the single most effective marketing tool I have ever used," Kihato stated.

TikTok exposed that Discover List identified creators who made a significant impact over the last six months in terms of video creation, views, account growth, engegments and content that sparked global conversation.