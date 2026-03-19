Editor's Review "To be very honest, I am very fearful for my life and the lives of my family members."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that his life was in danger.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, March 18, Gachagua stated that he was not sure that he or his family members were safe.

He claimed that he had faced at least 24 attacks, including in churches, but the police have not taken any action despite filing reports with them.

"To be very honest, I am very fearful for my life and the lives of my family members, because since I was impeached, they have declared war on me," he stated.

Gachagua claimed that the attacks on him are meant to intimidate him so that he stops his continued attacks on President William Ruto's government.

A file image of Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.



He maintained that he would not give the masterminds of the attacks any satisfaction by standing down in the face of intimidation.

"If I decide to retire to my Wamunyoro home, they would have succeeded, but I will continue with what I have been doing," the former DP reiterated.

However, the DCP leader dispelled claims that Kenya would deteriorate to the level of Uganda and Tanzania, where the leaders of the Opposition are persecuted and jailed without due process.

"Kenya is a democracy full of freedom fighters. Kenyans have a track record of rejecting forced rule or being intimidated by those in office; they are a different breed," he added.

Gachagua drew parallels between the Ruto regime and the colonialists who imposed hefty taxes, grabbed land, abducted, and killed Kenyans.

He admitted that he was at fault for backing Ruto in the 2022 General Elections and rallying the people from the Mount Kenya region to vote for him, but promised to make things right.

The United Opposition, alongside the Linda Mwananchi group, have come under attack during political rallies and church services.

Gachagua and his team accused the government of hiring goons to invade their rallies. Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja maintained that the law enforcement had no time for goons.