The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has emerged victorious after winning all four seats contested in the Thursday, February 26, by-election.

In the Isiolo South parliamentary by-election, UDA’s Mohamed Tubi bagged the seat with 7,352 votes, defeating his sister Bina Mohammed, who was vying on a Jubilee party ticket.

Bina garnered 634 votes while National Economic Development Party’s Isack Abduba Fayo came in third place with 44 votes.

Isiolo South Returning Officer Abdi Sheikh declared Tubi as the MP-elect and awarded him the IEBC certificate.

“I hereby declare that Mr Tubi Mohammed has been duly elected as the Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency in the election held on February 26, 2026,” Sheikh announced.

File image of a voter during the February 26 by-election.

UDA’s Duncan Muratia also won the Evurore ward by-election with 7,853 votes, beating the Democratic Party of Kenya’s Albert Muchira, who came in second with 1,940 votes.

In Muminji ward, Peterson Njau emerged as the winner with 3,207 votes, while DEB’s Boniface Ngari came in second with 2,232 votes.

Meanwhile, Elphas Shalakha of UDA won the West Kabras ward by-election with 3,317 votes, beating DCP’s Bramwel Khaemba, who garnered 2,640 votes.

In a statement, the UDA party congratulated all four participants for winning the Thursday by-elections.

The ruling party also thanked the residents of Isiolo South, West Kabras, Mumunji and Evurore for electing UDA leaders in the mini polls.

“Thank you, Isiolo South Constituency, West Kabras Ward, Muminji Ward, and Evurore Ward, for standing firmly with the United Democratic Alliance in today’s by-elections,” UDA stated.

This comes just months after UDA and ODM secured the majority of the seats in the November 27, 2025, by-elections.

During the by-election, Kiprono Chemitei of UDA won the Baringo County Senate seat with 55,246 votes.

In Kilifi County, Harrison Garama Kombe of ODM clinched the Magarini seat with 17,999 votes, while in Mandera County, Hassan Ahmed Maalim of UDA was declared the winner in Banissa Constituency with 10,431 votes.

The Mbeere North parliamentary seat went to Leo Wa Muthende of UDA, who garnered 15,802 votes.

In Kakamega County, David Ndakwa of UDA was confirmed as the Member of Parliament for Malava after obtaining 21,564 votes, while in Siaya County, Moses Okoth, of ODM, secured the Ugunja seat with 9,447 votes.

Homa Bay’s Kasipul Constituency elected Boyd Were Ongondo of ODM with 16,819 votes.