Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has accepted the resignation of her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga.

In a statement on Friday, February 27, Governor Wanga confirmed that she received a resignation letter from Magwanga dated February 26.

The Homa Bay county boss went on to declare the Office of the Homa Bay Deputy Governor vacant.

“Pursuant to Article 181(1) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and Section 32C(b) of the County Governments Act, 2012, I hereby declare the Office of the Deputy Governor, Homa Bay County, vacant with effect from 26th February 2026,” said Wanga.

Governor Wanga assured Homa Bay residents that operations in the county will continue uninterrupted and that the Office of the Deputy Governor will be filled in accordance with the law.

File image of former Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga.

“Service delivery remains uninterrupted, and the vacancy in the Office of the Deputy Governor will be addressed in accordance with the law,” she stated.

The ODM governor mentioned that during Magwanga’s tenure, the Homa Bay County administration fully facilitated his constitutional mandate and additionally appointed him as County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture and Livestock Development.

However, Governor Wanga claimed that Magwanga’s ‘preoccupation’ with future political ambitions compromised the focus required in the office of the deputy governor.

The Homa Bay governor referenced Magwanga’s decision to oppose the ODM candidate in the Kasipul by-election.

“The people of Homa Bay are entitled to full-time, undivided service from their executive leadership. It is also in public record that he opposed the ODM candidate in the Kasipul by-election. This decision raised legitimate concerns about the unity of purpose and commitment to our shared mandate,” Wanga added.

Magwanga tendered his resignation from his position as Deputy Governor of Homa Bay County on Thursday.

Magwanga explained that he stepped down with a clear conscience and belief that he had served the people diligently during his time in office.

"I leave office with my conscience clear and my commitment to the people of Homa Bay unwavering," he said.

Magwanga maintained that his dedication to accountability and responsible leadership remains intact despite his exit from the county government.

"My resolve to advocate for integrity, proper management of public resources, and the fulfillment of the aspirations of our county remains stronger than ever," he added.