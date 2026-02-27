Editor's Review The popular radio personality described the journey as fulfilling and life-changing.

Radio Maisha presenter Ally Mwayongwa, alias Shugaboy, has announced his departure from the station after nine years on air.

In a statement on Friday, February 27, the radio personality confirmed that his time at the station had come to an end, describing the journey as fulfilling and life-changing.

"Today marks the end of my tenure at Radio Maisha. Woooow, it has been a 9-year sweet ride here. I came in as a boy, leaving as a mature man. I came in broke, now leaving as a multi-millionaire," he said.

Shugaboy reflected on the deep bond he built with the station over the years, acknowledging how central the brand had become to his identity.

"I can’t believe this. Yes, Radio Maisha is Shugaboy and Shugaboy is Radio Maisha. Apart from the sweet and sour memories, this radio station has built me," he added.

Expressing gratitude to his colleagues, and fans, Shugaboy acknowledged the many people who were part of his journey but could not all be mentioned individually.

At the same time, he revealed that he is now turning his attention to new ventures outside mainstream media.

"Thanks to everyone we enjoyed the ride together. There are many I can't mention. It’s about time to focus on agriculture and politics," he revealed.

Shugaboy made it clear that a return to radio would only be under specific financial terms.

"Not joining any other media house again unless for a pay above 700k, non-negotiable. Bye my love, Radio Maisha," he concluded.

This comes months after Amina Abdi Rabar announced the end of her stint at NTV.

The television presenter had been the host of The Trend Show, NTV's segment of entertainment content, lifestyle, and social commentary that airs every Friday evening.

She took over the show from CNN journalist Larry Madowo who left in 2017.

Amina's last appearance on The Trend was on Friday, September 5, 2025, when he informed the audience and her fellow The Trend Trending Talk (TTTT) panelists of the end of her stay at the Nation Media Group (NMG) owned station.

"This is the last time I get to sign out on TTTT, my name is Amina Abdi Rabar. This was my last show," she said as her colleagues reacted in bewilderment.

Amina assured her heartbroken colleagues that she was indeed leaving after they argued she was playing a prank on them.

The presenter also took the chance to appreciate her fans for the support they accorded her throughout her stint.

"I am not lying. Thank you so much to all for the love. Thanks to all of you for welcoming to your homes, I appreciate. Thank you to all the panellists and other hosts I have had her," she said.