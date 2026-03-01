Editor's Review He was contacted on Instagram by the management team of iShowSpeed to provide a haircut for the American streamer during his visit to Nairobi.

Joseph Rutebeza, widely known as Joseph Cutz, is a barber based in Nairobi whose work gained widespread attention after he cut the hair of American online personality IShowSpeed during the streamer’s visit to Kenya.

Cutz has been in the barbering profession for over a decade, beginning his career in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, before relocating to Kenya to pursue opportunities in the grooming industry.

In Nairobi, Joseph Cutz operates a physical barbershop located in Lavington, where he provides haircuts and grooming services.

Cutz uses social media, especially Instagram, to promote his work and connect with potential customers. It was through Instagram that IShowSpeed's management team contacted him to provide a haircut for the American streamer during his visit to Nairobi as part of the “Speed Does Africa” tour.

Joseph Cutz shaving IShowSpeed



The tour saw IShowSpeed travelling across several African countries and showcasing local culture to his large global audience.

According to Cutz, the initial inquiry came through a direct message asking about his work and rates. He later learned that it was iShowSpeed’s manager who had reached out and requested discretion until after the streamer left Kenya.

When IShowSpeed arrived, Cutz was called to the hotel where the streamer and his crew were staying and provided haircuts for them. Cutz described IShowSpeed as “very easy” to work with, noting that the streamer was jovial throughout the session and shared videos of the interaction on his social media.

Following the interaction, Cutz shared a video of the engagement, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to work with the international guest.

In addition to grooming iShowSpeed, Joseph Cutz has worked with several Kenyan celebrities and public figures, including Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor (better known as Jalang’o), musician Jaguar, Samwel Masaki, and Wahinya Simba, among others.

Joseph Cutz shaving MP Jalang'o.

In interviews, he has expressed his desire to expand his business and work with high‑profile clients such as President William Ruto.

Cutz’s use of social media has helped elevate his visibility beyond his physical shop. By sharing photos and videos of his grooming sessions online, he has reached a wider audience and attracted interest from clients who follow him on digital platforms.

He described his experience with IShowSpeed as a significant moment in his career, and he continues to pursue opportunities to grow his clientele both locally and internationally.