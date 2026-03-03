Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains across eight regions this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains across eight regions this week.

In a weather forecast on Monday, March 2, the Met Department said rainfall intensity is expected to increase over the next seven days.

Regions set to experience the moderate to heavy rains include: Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast.

Western, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya regions will also experience showers this week.

“As illustrated in the 7-day cumulative rainfall map, rainfall is expected to increase in intensity and spread across several parts of the country during the period.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated heavy events, is likely over the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, the Coast, Western, North-eastern and North-western Kenya,” read the forecast.

File image of KMD Director Edward Muriuki.

The weatherman also forecast that the Coast, South-Eastern Lowlands, North-Eastern, and North-Western regions of Kenya will experience maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C.

Meanwhile, parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to record minimum nighttime temperatures below 10°C.

The forecast comes days after the Met department noted that several parts of the country have already met the rainfall onset criteria, while others are expected to experience a delayed onset.

The department pointed out that the March to May period remains the major rainfall season over most parts of Kenya and much of equatorial East Africa.

"The March to May period is the major rainfall season (Long Rains) over most parts of Kenya and much of equatorial East Africa.

“The highest seasonal rainfall amounts (greater than 300mm) are normally received over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County), and the Coastal Strip (Fig. 1)," the statement read.

However, the department warned that rainfall performance may fluctuate in the coming weeks.

"Indications suggest that the Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO) is likely to transition to less favourable phases from mid-March, which may result in a reduction in rainfall amounts and an increased likelihood of dry spells, as the convective environment becomes suppressed over some regions," the statement continued.