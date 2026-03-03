Editor's Review The Russian Embassy in Kenya has issued a notice to its citizens in Kenya following airspace closures over parts of the Middle East.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the embassy cited flight challenges caused by the situation and outlined steps for affected travellers.

"Due to the closure of airspace over Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE and Qatar, as a result of the armed aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, we urge Russian citizens who were unable to depart from Kenya to transit points to take the following steps," the notice read.

The embassy advised citizens experiencing travel difficulties to register with consular services and formally report their situation.

"Install the “Assistant Abroad” mobile application and, by any available means, inform the embassy about the difficulties encountered and register for consular services," the notice added.

It also urged travellers to engage their tour operators and airlines directly to explore rebooking or refund options.

"Notify your tour operator about the problems with departing to Russia and contact the airline operating the flight or the agency that sold the ticket directly to clarify the possibility of rebooking or the terms for a refund/compensation," the notice continued.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei and Russian Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko

Additionally, the embassy encouraged affected passengers to consider alternative transit routes where flights remain operational.

"Consider returning your ticket and traveling back to Russia via other operating transit hubs (Addis Ababa, Cairo, Istanbul, etc.)," the notice further read.

Elsewhere, the United States has issued a security warning to American citizens worldwide following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy urged Americans to remain vigilant and adhere to official guidance from U.S. missions abroad.

"Following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

"They may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures," the statement read.

The embassy further emphasized the need for heightened caution and encouraged citizens to stay informed through official State Department platforms.

"The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution. Enroll at step.state.gov to receive the latest security alerts and follow the U.S. Department of State - Security Updates for U.S. Citizens channel on WhatsApp," the statement added.

Americans planning international travel were also urged to carefully review official advisories and updates before departure.

"When planning travel, read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent alerts carefully," the statement concluded.