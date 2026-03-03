Editor's Review Kenya Met has listed 22 counties likely to experience heavy rainfall that may result in flooding as downpours continue across several parts of the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has listed 22 counties likely to experience heavy rainfall that may result in flooding as downpours continue across several parts of the country.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, Acting Director General Edward Muriuki said the affected counties span western Kenya, the Rift Valley and the highlands east of the Rift Valley, where rainfall has persisted in recent days.

The counties expected to receive heavy rainfall, which may lead to potential flooding, are Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma and Vihiga.

In the Rift Valley region, Nakuru, Baringo, Kericho and Bomet are also on alert.

In the highlands east of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu and Meru have been listed among areas likely to continue receiving significant rainfall.

Muriuki noted that regions already experiencing rainfall should brace for continued downpours in the coming days, increasing the risk of flooding.

The Kenya Met boss noted the reliability of current forecasts and urged the public and relevant agencies to make use of them.

"Our forecasts are pretty accurate nowadays, they are reliable, they are useful, and should be used. We used to be very general," he said.

File image of Edward Muriuki

Elsewhere, Kenya Met has predicted moderate to heavy rains across eight regions this week, saying rainfall intensity is expected to increase over the next seven days.

Regions set to experience the moderate to heavy rains include Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast.

Western, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya regions will also experience showers this week.

"As illustrated in the 7-day cumulative rainfall map, rainfall is expected to increase in intensity and spread across several parts of the country during the period.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated heavy events, is likely over the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, the Coast, Western, North-eastern and North-western Kenya," read the forecast.

The weatherman also forecast that the Coast, South-Eastern Lowlands, North-Eastern, and North-Western regions of Kenya will experience maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C.

Meanwhile, parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to record minimum nighttime temperatures below 10°C.

The forecast comes days after the Met department noted that several parts of the country have already met the rainfall onset criteria, while others are expected to experience a delayed onset.

The department pointed out that the March to May period remains the major rainfall season over most parts of Kenya and much of equatorial East Africa.

"The March to May period is the major rainfall season (Long Rains) over most parts of Kenya and much of equatorial East Africa.

“The highest seasonal rainfall amounts (greater than 300mm) are normally received over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County), and the Coastal Strip (Fig. 1)," the statement read.

However, the department warned that rainfall performance may fluctuate in the coming weeks.

"Indications suggest that the Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO) is likely to transition to less favourable phases from mid-March, which may result in a reduction in rainfall amounts and an increased likelihood of dry spells, as the convective environment becomes suppressed over some regions," the statement continued.