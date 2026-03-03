Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held a meeting with Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security matters.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held a meeting with Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security matters.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, Murkomen said the talks focused on strengthening collaboration between Kenya and Israel.

"Kenya and Israel enjoy longstanding diplomatic and economic ties, spanning agriculture, trade, technology exchange, and security cooperation," he said.

Murkomen revealed that the discussions centered on expanding existing partnerships, especially in cyber-security, following his engagement with the Israeli envoy.

"This morning, I met with the Israeli Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Gideon Behar, to discuss ways of deepening this cooperation, especially in the area of cyber-security," he added.

Murkomen further noted that the meeting also touched on global peace efforts and the situation in the Middle East.

He added that Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral approaches in resolving international disputes and easing tensions in the region.

"We also discussed matters of international peace and security, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"I assured the Ambassador that Kenya supports the framework of multilateral institutions in the resolution of the conflict and efforts towards de-escalation," he concluded.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Israeli Ambassador Gideon Behar

This comes a day after the Russian Embassy in Kenya issued a notice to its citizens in Kenya following airspace closures over parts of the Middle East.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the embassy cited flight challenges caused by the situation and outlined steps for affected travellers.

"Due to the closure of airspace over Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE and Qatar, as a result of the armed aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, we urge Russian citizens who were unable to depart from Kenya to transit points to take the following steps," the notice read.

The embassy advised citizens experiencing travel difficulties to register with consular services and formally report their situation.

"Install the “Assistant Abroad” mobile application and, by any available means, inform the embassy about the difficulties encountered and register for consular services," the notice added.

It also urged travellers to engage their tour operators and airlines directly to explore rebooking or refund options.

"Notify your tour operator about the problems with departing to Russia and contact the airline operating the flight or the agency that sold the ticket directly to clarify the possibility of rebooking or the terms for a refund/compensation," the notice continued.

Additionally, the embassy encouraged affected passengers to consider alternative transit routes where flights remain operational.

"Consider returning your ticket and traveling back to Russia via other operating transit hubs (Addis Ababa, Cairo, Istanbul, etc.)," the notice further read.