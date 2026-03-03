Editor's Review The suspect stabbed his brother on the head, neck, chest and abdomen.

A 21-year-old man in Tongaren, Bungoma County, has stabbed his elder brother in a fight over gumboots.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 3, the area Sub-Chief Fred Wanyonyi confirmed that the suspect was arrested and placed under police custody.

According to their mother, Doris Furaha, her two sons were engaged in a physical exchange earlier, but she managed to separate them with the help of other villagers.

However, the younger brother launched a second attack, this time armed with a knife, which he used to stab his brother.

"He had hidden the knife, and when he got to Joshua, he stabbed him four times; on his head, neck, chest and abdomen," Furaha recounted.





The victimdied on the scene after he lost large amounts of blood from the lacerations inflicted by his younger brother.

Witnesses claimed that despite provocations by the suspect, the elder brother, now deceased, refused to retaliate.

They further claimed that the younger brother was agitated after the victim reminded him of how he had footed his hospital bill when he had been admitted to a hospital in Nairobi.

"He kept on saying that he must kill him. If not today, then another day. We tried to stop him, but he overpowered us," a witness revealed.

The suspect is being held at the Makunga Police Station, where he awaits processing before he is arraigned in court.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Naitiri Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending investigations.

The incident sent shock waves in the community as Wanyonyi called on the government and the church to address issues on the well-being of the youths.

A report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) in 2025 named Bungoma among the most unsafe counties to live in Kenya.

KNBS ranked Bungoma seventh among counties with the highest crime numbers, with 3,188 cases reported in the county.