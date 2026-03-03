Editor's Review Doctors in Mombasa have begun a strike after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the county government, citing unresolved grievances over pay and working conditions.

The industrial action, led by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), officially kicked off at midnight on Tuesday, March 3, following failed attempts to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said the notice period had lapsed without action from the county, prompting doctors to down their tools.

"Today marks exactly seven (7) days since we formally served notice to the County Government of Mombasa. This morning, doctors turned up in overwhelming numbers, clear, resolute, and united to reaffirm their readiness," he said.

Atellah declared the strike official and warned that the union does not issue threats lightly.

"Let it be unequivocally known: we do not issue notices in vain. The strike officially commences tonight, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 00:00 hours," he added.

Atellah accused the county government of ignoring repeated efforts to engage and address long-standing concerns affecting doctors.

"Despite our sustained efforts at dialogue and good-faith engagement, the County Government has remained willfully negligent in addressing fundamental human resources and governance obligations. Our members are left with no alternative," he continued.

Atellah outlined several issues at the heart of the strike, including unremitted statutory deductions that have reportedly exposed doctors to financial penalties.

"We are striking because statutory and third-party deductions including Afya SACCO remittances have been withheld for at least five (5) months. As a direct consequence, doctors have been unfairly blacklisted by Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) for obligations already deducted from their payslips," he further said.

KMPDU also raised concerns over stalled promotions and recognition of qualified consultants.

"For years, career progression has been frozen. Twenty-eight (28) doctors have awaited redesignation since July 2022, while forty-five (45) consultants remain formally unrecognized despite meeting all requisite qualifications," Atellah pointed out.

Further, the KMPDU cited contractual insecurity and payroll irregularities as part of the grievances fueling the strike.

"Over sixty (60) doctors continue to serve under precarious contract terms, compounded by a non-transparent manual payroll system that undermines accountability and fairness and the County remains in blatant breach of the 2021 Return-to-Work Formula (RTWF) a legally binding agreement that it willingly executed," Atellah explained.

Atellah urged doctors to remain united as the strike takes effect.

He also addressed members of the public, expressing regret over the disruption of medical services while placing responsibility on the county administration.

"To our members: your presence and solidarity today demonstrate that we are united, disciplined, and unwavering.

"To the public: we deeply regret the paralysis of healthcare services. However, responsibility rests squarely with the County Government, which failed to act within the ultimatum period despite ample opportunity to resolve these grievances," he concluded.

KMPDU had issued a seven-day strike notice in Mombasa following the suspension of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) CEO, Iqbal Khandwalla.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, the union faulted the county administration’s handling of the matter, questioning both the procedure followed and the broader working environment for doctors in the coastal county.

KMPDU said it had reviewed the county’s explanation regarding the suspension but found it unsatisfactory.

KMPDU maintained that doctors were increasingly speaking out about the challenges they face in public health facilities and would not accept what it described as victimisation.

"Doctors are now willing to speak up about the conditions they work under. We shall not be silent as we are being used as sacrificial lambs in a failed system. We urge our fellow citizens to accord us a hearing," the statement added.

KMPDU further questioned whether due process had been followed in the suspension, particularly regarding the role of the County Public Service Board.

"To date, there has been no clear demonstration of a properly deliberated and authorised resolution of the County Public Service Board. Assurances of fairness cannot substitute statutory compliance," the statement continued.

KMPDU announced that doctors in Mombasa would significantly reduce services while prioritising their safety.

The union clarified that only emergency and life-saving services would continue during the notice period.

"Accordingly, doctors in Mombasa County will continue to prioritise their safety; only minimal emergency and life-saving services shall be provided; there shall be no consultants' clinics and no elective procedures until the situation de-escalates and adequate administrative safeguards are put in place; we have given a 7-day strike notice that ends on 3rd March 2026," the statement concluded.