Editor's Review A man was pictured fleeing from the building engulfed in smoke.

A fire broke out at Yare Plaza, a shopping mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on Tuesday, March 3.

A dark cloud of smoke billowed from the building as it went up in flames, with scores of people feared trapped in the building.

A man was witnessed using an electrical earthing wire to climb out of the burning building.

A rescue operation has been launched to save those trapped in the fire, while some businessmen tried to save their goods from the raging inferno.

The Nairobi County Government has deployed a fire truck from the Fire Department to help put out the fire and prevent ot from spreading to the adjacent buildings.

A collage of a truck from the Nairobi Fire Department and a man escaping the fire at Yare Plaza in Estleigh

Police officers also arrived at the scene to aid with the rescue operation. The authorities are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

Several entrepreneurs are counting losses as property worth millions is believed to have been damaged in the fire.

The incident happened barely a month after a business plaza went up in flames in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The building on Luthuli Street went up in flames on January 6, after a fire started on the top floors of the building.

Residents have raised concerns about the safety of the buildings within the city, especially regarding the infrastructure to fight fires.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 2007 and the Fire Risk Reduction Rules 2007, business premises are required to have functional, appropriate, and serviced fire-fighting equipment.

These include fire extinguishers, fire hoses, and fire alarms. Failure to comply with the regulations attracts a fine of up to Ksh500,000.