Editor's Review KNEC announced that registration officially began on Monday, March 2, and urged heads of institutions to complete the process before the deadline.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has warned school heads against delaying the registration of candidates for the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

In a notice on Tuesday, March 3, the council announced that registration officially began on Monday, March 2, and urged heads of institutions to complete the process before the deadline.

KNEC cautioned principals not to wait until the final days to submit candidates’ details, calling for the need for early compliance.

"The registration of candidates for 2026 KJSEA started yesterday, 2nd March, two weeks after the start of registration for KPSEA and KCSE examination.

"As the Head of Institution or Principal, have you registered your candidates? Do not wait for the last-minute rush and register your candidates today," the notice read.

KNEC directed schools to register candidates for both KPSEA and KJSEA through the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal.

According to the notice, heads of institutions can access the portal via https://cba.knec.ac.ke/ and log in using the centre code as both the username and password.

They are required to confirm the data protection checkbox and then click on the “Sign In” button.

Upon logging in, the head of institution will be required to update their credentials, including name and mobile phone number.

File image of KNEC offices

A one-time secret code will then be sent via SMS to the registered phone number for verification.

After entering and verifying the code, users will be redirected to the “Authorized Applications” dashboard, where they should click on “Registration & SBAs” to begin registering candidates.

KNEC outlined the timelines for registration, stating that KPSEA will run from February 16 to March 16, KJSEA from March 2 to March 31, and KCSE from February 16 to 31st March.

This comes days after the Ministry of Education assured examiners and other officers who managed the 2025 national examinations that their dues would be settled soon.

Thousands of examiners were deployed to handle the KPSEA, KJSEA and KCSE national examinations taken last year.

Despite them working and the results released within schedule, the examiners are yet to receive their salaries.

In a statement shared by KNEC on Saturday, February 20, the Ministry of Education acknowledged delay in the pay, citing budgetary frustrations.

Terming the concerns legitimate, the ministry vowed to address the issue and remedy the situation to the benefit of the aggrieved examiners.

"The Ministry of Education wishes to acknowledge the legitimate concerns raised regarding the delayed payment of contracted professionals engaged in the administration and marking of 2025 National Examinations and Assessments.

"The Ministry recognizes the critical role played by the Supervisors & Invigilators, Security Personnel, Examiners and other Contracted Professionals in safeguarding the integrity, credibility, and timely delivery of National Assessments. Their contribution remains central to the successful execution of the national examinations calendar," it said.

The ministry said it was working closely with The National Treasury to have the funds availed on time to compensate the officers.

It recognised the contribution in making the national examinations successful, adding that it regrets their situation and shares in their frustration.