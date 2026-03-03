Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions across 10 counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions across 10 counties on Wednesday, March 4.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 3, the company said the power supply will be interrupted in selected areas between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., depending on the location.

The counties set to be affected are Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Bomet, Bungoma, Kakamega, Nyamira, Nyeri, Kiambu and Kilifi.

In Nairobi County, electricity will be interrupted in parts of Kibera Drive and Kabarnet Road from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include DC Kibera, Kichinjio, Kibera Lindi, Kibera Law Courts, Huduma Center, Makina Mosque, Kambi Muru, Kibera Mashimoni, Mashimoni Primary School, parts of Kisumu Ndogo, Sunday Studio, Kibera Gatwekera and adjacent customers.

In Kajiado County, the outage will affect parts of Rongai, Church Road and Matasia between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas along Magadi Road, Total, Shell Laiser Hill Academy, Olerai School, Kware Market, Nairobi Women and Fatima, as well as surrounding customers, will be without power.

In Nakuru County, parts of Mogotio and Lake Bogoria will experience power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Ravine Junction, Dale Flora, Kipsyenan, Mauade, Sarambei, Athinai Sisal Factory, Soin Hospital, Mogotio, Equator, Alphega Sisal Factory, Lomolo Sisal, Majani Mingi Sisal, Kipkitur, Mugurin, Emsos, Lake Bogoria Gate and adjacent customers.

In Bomet County, parts of Sotik and Gorgor will face power cuts from 8.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

Areas affected include Gorgor Booster, Gelegele Secondary School, Kelonget Water, Kaplomboi Market, Kaplelach Market, Kamukunji Market, Kweleta Market, Kapchumbe Secondary School and Market, Kapsosurwa Secondary School and adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Bungoma County, the outage will affect Webuye and Kimilili from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas such as Namawanga, Kambini, Wenyila, Kimilili, Kamtiong, Kapsokwony, Maeni, Kamasielo, Kibieto Namakhele, Cheromisand and surrounding customers will be impacted.

In Kakamega County, parts of Kakamega and Shikoti will experience electricity interruption between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Affected areas include Shikoti Mission, Shikoti Market, Lower Ingotse Market, Maraba, Esumeiya, Lwanda Shop, Meteorological Site, Lurambi Primary School, Lukume Market, Shihome Secondary School, Shikutse Market and adjacent customers.

In Nyamira County, the outage will affect Birongo and Mongoni from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Nyankoba Tea Factory, One Hen Project, Birongo Market, Nyasore Market, Mongoni, Amabuko, Geteni Dispensary and Secondary School, and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, parts of Ndima and Kianga will be without electricity from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Gatura Market, Kamunyaka Coffee Factory, Gikororo TBC, Merere TBC, Kahuru Market, Kianjuu TBC, Ndima Tea Factory, Ndima Kanini Academy, Mathia Market, Kahuro TBC, Kiaruhiu Market, Gathaithi TBC, Kianyaga TBC, Kiangumara TBC, Gitangaruri TBC, Kiriko TBC, Ndiriti, Miri Coffee Factory, Miri Market, Miri Kiawaiguru TBC, and Kiangai Market.

Others are Kianyange Village, Kiangai Coffee Factory, Kiangai Village, Thunguri Coffee Factory, Karerahungu Village, Bore Kero, Thunguri Village, Kianwe Market, Kianwe Village, Kariko Village, Kiambagathi, Kiahiti Village, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, areas in Murera Sisal, Jujafarm, and Athi will experience power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Murera Sisal, Matangi-Ni, Hamundia, Theta, PCEA, Matangi, Magomano, Ndarasha, Ndururumo, Ruiriro, Pherie, Mathitima, Karia, Ngomatubu, Corner Brook, KPP Production, Space and Style, St. Dominic School, Mastores, Abba Salama, Chai Road, Kirathimo, and Tumaini.

Muhaka, Jujafarm Market, Jujafarm Polytechnic, Gikumari, Air Harries kwa Mzungu, Nyumba ya Wazee, Mungetho Juja Farm, Wamuini, Zone P, Mwireri, Mumba and adjacent customers will also be affected

In Kilifi County, two areas will be affected. In KBC Marekebuni and Garashi, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting KBC Marekebuni, Marafa, Garashi, Wakala, Pumwani, GIS and adjacent customers.

In Watamu and Gede, the outage will also run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Watamu Village, Casino Watamu, Fragola, Seven Island, Watamu Police, Timboni, Gede, Jimba, Dabaso, Blue Bay, Peponi, Watamu Mall, Natural Mente Pane, Snake Farm, Watamu Posta and adjacent customers.