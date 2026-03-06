Editor's Review The ODM Party has announced the postponement of party delegates elections in Kisumu County scheduled for Friday.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced the postponement of party delegates' elections in Kisumu County scheduled for Friday, March 6.

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, ODM leader Oburu Oginga said the decision was informed by intelligence reports indicating heightened tensions in the area ahead of the scheduled exercise.

"Following the prevailing polarized environment informed by intelligence, I have made a decision to inform you to cancel the elections slated for tomorrow, Friday, 6th February 2026," the statement read.

Elsewhere, this comes days after ODM issued the UDA Party with two irreducible minimums after a Parliamentary Group meeting gave the green light for talks between the two parties.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, March 3, Suna West MP Junet Mohamed stated that ODM would like to maintain all Parliamentary Seats.

Junet hinted at possible zoning in the August 2027 General Elections and that the Orange Party was keen on strengthening its numbers.

"The PG agrees that the party will maintain every Parliamentary seat that ODM occupies today in the Senate or the National Assembly. We are telling any party that we are associating with or want to associate with us that our Parliamentary seats are not negotiable," the MP stated.

File image of Oburu Oginga

ODM also demanded that the ruling party must pay the victims of police brutality as agreed in the 10-point agenda in the agreement that birthed the Broad-based government.

"The Parliamentary Group emphasied on the compensation bit for the people affected by post-election violence since 2017 and money for devolution. That money must be put in the Supplementary Budget that is in Parliament from tomorrow," Junet reiterated.

The legislator further announced a joint Parliamentary Group Meeting between UDA and ODM on March 10.

Junet stated that in the meeting, the leaders from both sides of the broad-based government would receive a report on the implementation of the 10 points listed in the agenda.

The ODM PG endorsed the decisions by the National Executive Council to remove embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from office and endorsed the decision to call for a National Delegates Conference.

Notably, the party denounced claims of disunity in the party.

Junet and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo maintained that leaders from Linda Mwanachi and Linda Ground were all in the meeting.

Some of the Linda Mwananchi politicians present include Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi and Sabaoti MP Caleb Amisi.