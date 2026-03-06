Editor's Review Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa has announced the death of his mother, Lucia Wangui Thang’wa.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa has announced the death of his mother, Lucia Wangui Thang’wa, also known to many as Nyina wa Martin.

In a tribute on Thursday, March 5, Thang’wa reflected on the challenges his mother faced in her later years and the strength he drew from her despite her illness.

"For many years, my mother battled dementia. I am not even sure she ever got to know that I was elected Senator for Kiambu. But every time I saw her, sat with her, or spoke to her, I found strength to keep going," he said.

Thang'wa also remembered her as the pillar of the family who helped raise their large household with love and discipline.

"She may not have remembered many things in her final years, but to us she remained the strong matriarch who, together with our late father, raised thirteen children with love, sacrifice, and discipline," he added.

On his part, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described Lucia as a devoted mother who played a key role in raising a family that has made significant contributions in different fields.

"Lucia, a true matriarch, was a shining example of a hardworking and devoted mother who, together with her late husband Stephen Kimani Thang'wa, a primary school teacher, bore and raised thirteen children," he said.

Gachagua also highlighted the achievements of some of her children, noting the values she instilled in them.

"Through her nurturing and guidance, she brought into this world many gifted and honest children, among them Karungo wa Thang'wa, a Senator; Fr. Michael Thang'wa, a Catholic priest; Kihara wa Thang'wa, a global humanitarian; Wambui Thang'wa and Wanjiru Thang'wa, who are both nurses, and many distinguished sons and daughters who continue to contribute positively to society," he added.

Gachagua further revealed that she passed away while surrounded by family after developing breathing complications

"At the age of 93, Lucia rested this afternoon after developing breathing complications. She was with her Son Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, and her caregivers in her final moments," he revealed.

Gachagua concluded his tribute by sending condolences to the family during the difficult period.

"My heartfelt condolences go to Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, the entire Thang'wa family, relatives, and friends during this difficult time," he concluded.

This comes over a month after Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago lost his mother.

The family confirmed that Mama Esther Lelei passed away while receiving treatment at Eldoret Hospital.

Among those who sent condolence messages were President William Ruto, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei, and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Ruto eulogized the late Esther Jerotich Tapsiargai as a woman of grace, kindness, and an enterprising spirit.

In his condolence message, Ruto noted that through her guidance and example, Mama Esther raised upright children and left a lasting imprint of discipline, care, and integrity.

"May God grant comfort and abiding strength to the family and friends of Esther Jerotich Tapsiargai as they endure this deep loss," he said.

Bii, speaking on behalf of the County Government and the people of Uasin Gishu, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Mandago and his family on the passing of his beloved mother.

"Mama Esther lived a life marked by remarkable compassion, strength, and selfless devotion to her family and community. May they find comfort and peace during this difficult time," he stated.

Koskei extended his condolences to the family during a visit to the Senator at Soy Constituency in Uasin Gishu County.

"Later on in the day, I condoled with Senator Jackson Mandago following the loss of his mother, Mama Esther Tapsiarga Lelei, at Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County. I extend my condolences to the family; may God grant them comfort, resilience, and peace following her loss. May Mama rest in eternal peace," he said.