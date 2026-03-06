Editor's Review The Ministry of Health has responded to concerns raised by teachers’ unions regarding the newly rolled-out Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale acknowledged the concerns raised by union leaders over the rollout of the medical cover.

"The Ministry of Health notes the concerns raised by the leadership of the teachers' unions regarding the transition and access to healthcare services for teachers under the newly rolled-out Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF)," the statement read.

Duale assured teachers and the public that the scheme is fully operational and working effectively to support educators and their dependents.

"We wish to categorically assure our teachers and the general public that there is absolutely no cause for alarm. The POMSF administered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) is not only fully operational but is performing exceptionally well, ensuring that the health needs of our educators are met without disruption," the statement added.

Duale also cited data from the latest performance review to counter claims that teachers were being turned away or denied care.

"To set the record straight and dispel any narrative suggesting that teachers are being turned away or denied care, the data speaks for itself. As of our latest performance review, over 249,000 teachers and their dependents have successfully been seen and treated across the country, with current claims standing at over Ksh3.5 billion," the statement continued.

According to the ministry, teachers now have access to a wider range of health facilities compared to previous arrangements.

"Unlike the restrictive, tiered networks of the past, teachers now enjoy unparalleled choice and accessibility. To date. Teachers have confidently sought and received care in 2,823 different health facilities," the statement further read.

The ministry revealed that several counties have recorded significant uptake of the medical cover by teachers.

Nairobi County leads with 30,766 claims amounting to Ksh527.7 million, while Uasin Gishu County has recorded 29,212 claims worth Ksh563.2 million.

Meru and Bungoma counties have recorded 34,189 claims valued at Ksh243.8 million and 29,743 claims worth Ksh237.6 million, respectively.

Other counties where teachers are heavily utilizing the cover include Kisii, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu, Trans Nzoia, and Kericho.

Duale also explained that the transition was meant to address challenges that existed under previous private insurance arrangements.

"We must contextualize this transition. For years, teachers were placed under private insurance arrangements that were plagued by opaque administrative limits, highly inflated premium costs, and restricted access that often left them stranded at the hour of need," the statement noted.

Duael added that the government, together with relevant agencies, is closely monitoring the scheme to address any emerging challenges.

"The Ministry, in collaboration with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Social Health Authority, is continuously monitoring the system in real-time. Any isolated teething hitches are being resolved instantly to ensure zero disruption to service delivery," the statement read.

Duale urged teachers to continue using the available health facilities with confidence.

"We urge all teachers to continue utilizing the SHA contracted health facilities available to them across the country with full confidence. The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the health and dignity of the Kenyan teacher," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after Duale outlined measures the government has put in place to detect and prevent fraud under SHA in real time.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, the CS said the Ministry of Health has tightened verification systems, deployed artificial intelligence tools, and initiated legal action against facilities and individuals implicated in fraudulent schemes.

Speaking on the ministry’s anti-fraud strategy, Duale explained that the government has strengthened patient identification systems across public health facilities.

"We have phased out the easily compromised One-Time Password (OTP) system. Patient identification across Level 4, 5, and 6 facilities now requires fingerprint authentication to ensure the person receiving care is the actual registered beneficiary. Rollout to Level 2 and 3 facilities is currently underway," he said.

Duale also addressed the introduction of a geo-fenced digital tool aimed at curbing the misuse of pre-authorizations by healthcare workers.

"Healthcare professionals must now use this geo-fenced application for pre-authorizations, preventing unauthorized off-site approvals and code-sharing," he added.

Duale further revealed that SHA has adopted artificial intelligence technology to monitor claims and detect suspicious patterns instantly.

"SHA has deployed an advanced AI system that flags anomalous billing patterns (such as upcoding or irregular admissions) in real-time, instantly blocking suspicious claims for manual forensic review," he continued.

Duale added that enforcement measures are already underway against facilities and medical personnel found to be engaging in fraudulent practices.

"We have actively suspended dozens of non-compliant facilities and withdrawn SHA platform access rights from implicated medical personnel, turning their files over to the DCI," he stated.