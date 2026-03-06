Editor's Review NTSA has issued a cautionary notice to motorists and other road users following the onset of heavy rains.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a cautionary notice to motorists and other road users following the onset of heavy rains.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, the authority warned that the current weather conditions could lead to dangerous driving situations, including reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

“With the onset of the heavy rains across the country as advised by the weatherman, the Authority cautions the Public of potentially hazardous road conditions.

"The ongoing rainfall and foggy conditions in some areas are significantly increasing road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces," the notice read.

NTSA appealed to motorists to remain vigilant and prioritize safety while on the roads, noting that responsible behaviour by both drivers and pedestrians is crucial during the rainy season.

"We appeal to motorists to be extra cautious, and mindful of their safety and that of other road users. We urge pedestrians to use designated crossing points to avoid unnecessary risks," the notice added.

NTSA called on passengers to actively participate in ensuring road safety by speaking up if they feel their safety is being compromised while travelling.

"Passengers are also encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety by speaking out and asking the driver to stop if the situation becomes unsafe," the notice further read.



File image of a flooded road

To help motorists navigate the challenging weather conditions, the authority advised drivers to remove stalled vehicles from the road as soon as possible to prevent traffic disruptions and accidents.

Motorists were also urged to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead to allow adequate braking time on slippery roads.

NTSA further emphasized the need for drivers to reduce speed, noting that halting a vehicle becomes more difficult in rainy conditions.

Additionally, motorists were advised to turn on their headlights whenever it rains to increase visibility for oncoming traffic.

The authority also recommended that drivers always use windshield wipers to clear raindrops from the glass to maintain clear visibility while driving.

Motorists were also warned against attempting to drive through flooded roads, which can pose serious risks to both vehicles and passengers.

This comes a day after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued a safety alert urging motorists to exercise caution following the heavy rains being experienced across the country.

In a notice on Thursday, March 5, KeNHA warned that the ongoing rains may result in floods and reduced visibility, significantly affecting road travel.

The authority noted that the Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy downpours, while NTSA had warned of slippery road conditions and fog.

KeNHA called on motorists to slow down and maintain a safe following distance and to avoid overtaking during heavy rain or fog.

The road agency also advised motorists to avoid driving through flooded sections.

Meanwhile, KeNHA urged motorcyclists and cyclists to wear reflective gear for visibility, and pedestrians to avoid walking close to fast-moving traffic during heavy rainfall.

"Heavy downpours may cause traffic delays, temporary road closures, and increased accident risks, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas," the authority noted.