Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of two counties on Saturday, March 7.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, the company said the interruptions will affect selected areas in Nairobi County and Bungoma County between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Nairobi, the outage will affect areas around Tajmall and North Airport Road.

According to the notice, customers expected to experience the power interruption include Kitchen Professional, Jesus Celebration Centre, Fiveveg Trading Company, Borole, Caribbean Food Embakasi, Tononoka Paper Ltd, Five Star Manufacturers, Transami, and Amicabre Travel Services.

DK Engineering, Embakasi Village, Crafts Juakali Association, Dakawou Transport Ltd, Amiran Kenya, G4S Security Services and Duldul Godowns, as well as nearby customers will also be affected.

Meanwhile, in Bungoma County, the outage will affect parts of Webuye Town during the same hours.

Areas and facilities expected to be impacted include Webuye Town, Webuye Sub County Hospital, Satellite Hotel, Apollo Hotel, Nabuyole Boosters, Nabuyole Nzowasco Plant, Nyange Street Business Community, and Main Street Business Community.

Others are Webuye East and West Police Stations, Malaha, Salvation Army, Webuye Mo1 Avenue Business Community, Site N Service Estate, National Estate and Pan Paper Guest Houses, together with adjacent customers.

This comes days after two convicts who had been found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power transformers were slapped with an 11-year jail term.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the agency lauded the conviction of the notorious vandals.

"Yesterday, February 23, 2026, the Butali Law Court found the two guilty of the charges, acknowledging that the case had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thus sentencing each to eleven (11) years imprisonment.

"The sentencing is a vital milestone in efforts to combat vandalism of critical national installations across the country," the DCI wrote.

However, the Investigative agency intimated that the convicts, Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi, will most likely spend more time in jail.

DCI disclosed that Sawahili and Kemboi had another case in a different court for committing the same offence.

"While spending behind bars, the two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts," the statement read in part.

According to the charge sheet shared by the DCI, the police preferred to charge the two with vandalism of energy infrastructure in contravention of Cap 169 of the Energy Act.

The Act prescribes a Ksh5 million fine for any person who vandalises energy installations and infrastructure.