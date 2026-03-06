Editor's Review Kenya Airways explained that it received security guidance from Dubai Airport authorities.

Kenya Airways on Friday, March 6, announced the temporary suspension of repatriation flights to and from Dubai.

In a statement released to the public, the KQ Corporate Communications Department explained that the decision was reached following an advisory from the Dubai Airport Authorities.

Kenya Airways noted that flying to Dubai despite the warning from airport authorities would be akin to courting danger.

"We wish to inform our customers that we have suspended today's (March 6 2026) repatriation flight to and from Dubai following security guidance from Dubai Airport authorities.

"The safety of our crew and customers remains our top priority," the statement read in part.

The national carrier has apologised to its clients for the inconveniences caused and asked for their patience. It also promised regular updates upon receiving new information.

KQ advised customers to check their flight status on the company website and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive direct updates.

Furthermore, the airline urged its clients to contact the Kenya-United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate for further information.

Earlier, the airline disclosed that it had settled on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the Nairobi-Dubai route to provide comfort and space to the travellers.

Kenya Airways had also informed passengers that only those with valid documents would be allowed to travel, in accordance with regulations set by the Dubai Authorities.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had announced that all Kenyans seeking to fly home from the Middle East should pay for their tickets.

Mudavadi faced sharp criticism from the United Opposition Leaders, who argued that a responsible government ought to finance the repatriation exercise.