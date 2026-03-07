Editor's Review Kenya Power said infrastructure in one of its main substations in Nairobi were damaged by the floods.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has deployed its technicians to work on a major substation affected by heavy rain on Friday evening, March 6.

The downpour caused flooding at the utility firm’s South C Substation after part of the boundary wall collapsed.





Consequently, power transmission was disrupted in many areas, among them South B and South C.





Other affected areas included Nairobi West, Madaraka Estate, Strathmore, Dam Estate, Langata, Wilson Airport, Carnivore, Kenyatta Market, Ngumo Estate, Industrial Area, Uhuru Gardens, and surrounding neighborhoods.





"Kenya Power extends its deepest sympathies to all the families and communities affected by the heavy rains that swept across Nairobi and its environs on Friday night," the company said.





Kenya Power assured the affected areas that restoration of power supply was underway as engineers were on site to remedy the situation.





According to the company, power supply equipment was affected by the flooding.





Among the technicians’ initiatives on the ground was the assessment of the damage caused before embarking on repairs.





Floods destroyed power supply equipment at Kenya Power's South C substation.



Meanwhile, the company said other areas would be connected to adjacent power stations during the course of the repairs.





"Our engineers are already on site, carefully assessing the damage to electrical equipment and working tirelessly to carry out the necessary tests and repairs. Where possible, we are switching some customers to adjacent substations to ease the impact. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding. Kindly report any power incidences via *977#," Kenya Power said.





At least ten people lost their lives in Nairobi after severe floods struck the city on Friday night, March 6.





Nairobi Police Commander George Seda reported that eight victims were swept away by raging floodwaters, some while inside vehicles that were carried off the roads.





Two additional fatalities were linked to separate electrocution incidents.





The commander added that the heavy rains left at least 71 vehicles stranded across the city, as major roads became impassable.





Senator Edwin Sifuna suggested that the death toll could be higher, noting that more people may have been trapped beneath the floodwaters, though no official confirmation has been issued.