The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced the postponement of its Repeat Phase III grassroots elections in Nakuru County.

In a notice dated Friday, March 6, the UDA National Elections Board said the exercise that had been scheduled for Saturday, March 14, would no longer proceed on that date.

Announcing the change, the board informed members and candidates about the postponement of the planned exercise.

"The UDA National Elections Board hereby notifies all UDA Leaders, Members and Candidates that the Repeat Phase Ill Grassroots Election in Nakuru County, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 14th March 2026, has been postponed," the notice read.

The board explained that the decision was made to accommodate the World Rally Championship (WRC) set to take place in the county during the same period.

"This adjustment is in consideration of the hosting and participation of the Safari Rally Kenya, part of the World Rally Championship (WRC), scheduled for 12th March to 15th March 2026," the notice continued.

Following the adjustment, the party announced the new date when the grassroots elections will now be held.

The board also urged party leaders, members and aspirants within the county to take note of the revised timeline and plan accordingly.

"Accordingly, the Repeat Phase Ill Grassroots Election for Nakuru County will now be conducted on Saturday, 28th March 2026

"All UDA Leaders, Members and Candidates in Nakuru County are kindly requested to take note of this change and make the necessary arrangements," the notice concluded.

This comes days after President William Ruto thanked voters in Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji and Evurore following UDA party victories on Thursday, February 26, by-election.

In a statement on Friday, February 27, Ruto expressed gratitude to the residents of the four areas for supporting UDA candidates.

He noted that UDA’s win in the by-election reaffirms the party’s growing national appeal.

"Thank you, Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji, and Evurore, for standing firmly with the United Democratic Alliance in yesterday’s by-elections.

"We are firmly on course to building a solid national political party whose vision goes beyond generations as we move Kenya to the first world," he said.

Ruto also congratulated the winners of the by-election, saying their victories reflect the confidence voters have in UDA’s leadership.

"Congratulations Tubi Mohammed (Isiolo South Constituency), Elphas Kainanga Shalakha (West Kabras Ward), Duncan Muratia Nyaga (Evurore Ward) and Peterson Njeru (Muminji Ward) for your victory and the confidence the people have shown in you," he added.