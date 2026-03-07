Editor's Review United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Ambassador Juma to two roles at the UN.

President William Ruto has welcomed the appointment of Ambassador Monica Juma to two senior roles at United Nations.

Juma, one of President William Ruto's security advisors, was named as the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV).

Her appointment was sanctioned on Friday, March 6, by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Ruto noted that the appointment was a great feat to Juma, a diplomat and policy expert.

The president observed that Juma had outdone herself locally, where she earned a place in the National Security Council, noting that the UN milestones were proof that she is skilled in diplomacy and other policy matters affecting the globe.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate Monica Juma on her appointment as the Executive Director of UNODC and Director General of UN Office in Vienna. Her stellar performance in the appointments bestowed upon her, with the most recent one being as my National Security Advisor and Secretary to the National Security Council, have been recognised beyond our borders," the president said.



File photo of Ambassador Monica Juma.

The president asserted that Juma has always observed professionalism in every role assigned to her.

Her ethics and patriotism, Ruto noted, had paid off with recognition beyond the Kenyan borders.

He thanked Guterres for recognising Juma's know-how and reputation, and seeking to put them to use for the betterment of the globe.

"Juma has served our country with utmost professionalism and patriotism, given the best to all assignments tasked to her, which in return has earned her a place on the international stage. I thank Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres for appointing not just a Kenyan but a woman leader and for doing this especially in this month when we celebrate women’s achievements. Kenya is committed to multilateralism, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with the United Nations. Hongera Monica for this appointment, and Happy Women’s Day!" the head of state said.